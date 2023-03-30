fbpx
Donate Get Newsletter
Donate Get Newsletter
 

Native Bidaské (Spotlight) With Emily R. White Hat, Vice President of Programs at the American Indian College Fund

Tags

Details
Join Native News Online Publisher Levi Rickert on this week's Native Bidaske as he interviews Emily R. White Hat, J.D., Nape Waste Win (Good Hand Woman)from the American Indian College Fund.
 

White Hat is a Sicangu Lakota, Aske Gluwipi Tiospaye from St. Francis, South Dakota. She is the Vice President of Programs at the American Indian College Fund where she implements place-based programming to strengthen educational opportunities for Native students at tribal colleges and universities. 

Native Americans face the largest disparities in access to education, with 15.4% of Natives holding a bachelor's degree, half the rate of the general population.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning. 
 

The American Indian College Fund has deployed $13.1 million in scholarships to 153,800 Native American college students. 

 Tune into the live stream tomorrow, Friday, March 31 at 12 noon ET / 11 am CT / 10 am MT / 9 am PT on the Native News OnlineFacebookTwitter, or YouTube.

   

More Stories Like This

Vatican Rejects Doctrine of Discovery
WATCH: Native Bidaské With Hopi/Navajo Runner Hosava Kretzmann
Senate Committee on Indian Affairs to Conduct a Hearing on Tribal Energy Development
Native News Weekly (March 26, 2023): D.C. Briefs

12 years of Native News

This month, we celebrate our 12th year of delivering Native News to readers throughout Indian Country and beyond. For the past dozen years, we’ve covered the most important news stories that are usually overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the rise of the American Indian Movement (AIM), to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous People (MMIP) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools.

Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps. If you’re in a position to do so, we ask you to consider making a recurring donation of $12 per month to help us remain a force for change in Indian Country and to tell the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked.

Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. 

About The Author
Native News Online Staff
Author: Native News Online StaffEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Native News Online is one of the most-read publications covering Indian Country and the news that matters to American Indians, Alaska Natives and other Indigenous people. Reach out to us at [email protected]