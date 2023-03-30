Native Bidaské (Spotlight) With Emily R. White Hat, Vice President of Programs at the American Indian College Fund

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff March 30, 2023

Join Native News Online Publisher Levi Rickert on this week's Native Bidaske as he interviews Emily R. White Hat, J.D., Nape Waste Win (Good Hand Woman)from the American Indian College Fund.



White Hat is a Sicangu Lakota, Aske Gluwipi Tiospaye from St. Francis, South Dakota. She is the Vice President of Programs at the American Indian College Fund where she implements place-based programming to strengthen educational opportunities for Native students at tribal colleges and universities.

Native Americans face the largest disparities in access to education, with 15.4% of Natives holding a bachelor's degree, half the rate of the general population.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

The American Indian College Fund has deployed $13.1 million in scholarships to 153,800 Native American college students.

Tune into the live stream tomorrow, Friday, March 31 at 12 noon ET / 11 am CT / 10 am MT / 9 am PT on the Native News OnlineFacebook, Twitter, or YouTube.

More Stories Like This

12 years of Native News This month, we celebrate our 12th year of delivering Native News to readers throughout Indian Country and beyond. For the past dozen years, we’ve covered the most important news stories that are usually overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the rise of the American Indian Movement (AIM), to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous People (MMIP) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools. Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps. If you’re in a position to do so, we ask you to consider making a recurring donation of $12 per month to help us remain a force for change in Indian Country and to tell the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter