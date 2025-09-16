Morongo Donates $100,000 to Support Animal Action League’s Lifesaving Work

Details By Native News Online Staff September 16, 2025

The Morongo Band of Mission Indians has affirmed its longstanding dedication to community welfare with a $100,000 donation to the Animal Action League, a nonprofit providing low‑cost spay, neuter, and vaccination services for cats and dogs in underserved regions.

These funds will go toward a matching grant that Animal Action League secured to acquire a trailer designed for training veterinarians in high‑volume, high‑quality spay and neuter practices. The trailer is scheduled for completion in January 2026 and will support their Skills Lab Program.

Based in Joshua Tree, the Animal Action League will use this contribution to serve pet owners who often face barriers—such as cost or transportation—in accessing essential veterinary services. The donation aligns with the League’s mission of reducing pet overpopulation and enhancing community animal welfare.

“For Morongo, giving back means supporting organizations that strengthen our communities and improve quality of life — not just for people, but for the animals who bring us comfort, companionship, and love,” said Morongo Tribal Chairman Charles Martin. “We are happy to partner with the Animal Action League to help more families access affordable spay and neuter services that promote responsible pet ownership and reduce unnecessary suffering.”

Since its founding over 30 years ago, the League has run spay/neuter clinics, and provided affordable vaccinations and microchipping—especially for pet owners with limited income. Its operational range includes the Coachella Valley, Morongo Basin, and areas around the City of Banning.

“We are profoundly grateful to the Morongo Band of Mission Indians for their generosity and vision,” said Melody Farnik, Director of the Animal Action League. “The Tribe’s gift will translate into healthier pets, fewer strays, and stronger communities. With Morongo’s support, we will help train more veterinarians in the art of conducting high‑volume, high‑quality spay and neuter procedures, allowing us to serve more families and their pets.”

Earlier this year, the Tribe backed two free spay and neuter clinics at the Morongo Community Center in collaboration with the Animal Action League.

This $100,000 donation is part of Morongo’s broader philanthropic efforts across Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Over the past decade, the Tribe has given more than $20 million to support nonprofits assisting seniors, veterans, youth, and those in need.

For more information about Animal Action League, visit www.animalactionleague.net

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher