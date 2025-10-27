Monday Morning (October 26, 2025): Articles You May Have Missed This Past Weekend

Details By Native News Online Staff October 27, 2025

Good Monday morning! It's a good day to be Indigenous! The federal government shutdown continues with no end in sight. Wednesday will mark the beginning of the fifth week of the shutdown.

Here are some of the stories you may have missed this weekend:

USDA Declares It Can’t Use Contingency Funds to Cover Food Assistance in November

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced in a memo Friday that its contingency fund cannot legally be used to provide food assistance benefits for more than 42 million Americans in November, as the government shutdown continues.

While the USDA cited legal limitations, critics, including the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, assert that the administration is legally obligated to use the reserves. They argue that the decision is a "policy choice," pointing to the administration's decision to shift funds to other programs like the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC).

At risk going into November are approximately 42 million low-income individuals nationwide. Within Native communities, as many as 500,000 tribal citizens could lose access to food assistance.

Read the article.

AMC Announces Return of Dark Winds for Season 4, Premiering February 15

AMC and AMC+ have announced the return of Dark Winds for its fourth season, premiering Sunday, February 15, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The noir thriller will feature eight hour-long episodes, continuing the series’ exploration of mystery, culture, and crime on the Navajo Nation.

The network also released a first-look teaser offering fans a glimpse into Lt. Joe Leaphorn’s (played by Zahn McClarnon) latest case. The teaser will debut on-air during the premiere of Anne Rice’s Talamasca: The Secret Order this Sunday on AMC.

Executive produced by Robert Redford and George R.R. Martin, Dark Winds has received critical acclaim throughout its run, earning a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Read the article

Native News Weekly (October 26, 2025): D.C. Briefs

U.S. Treasury officials have proposed moving up the Tribal expenditure deadline for the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) from October 2026 to November 2025. Congress created SSBCI to strengthen small business lending and investment nationwide, including in Indian Country. This proposed change represents a significant shift in program expectations and could have a serious impact on Tribal governments and Native-owned businesses.

The proposed acceleration of the expenditure deadline by 13 months (from October 2026 to November 2025) could:

Undermine Tribes’ ability to effectively deploy allocated funds

Compromise the development of sustainable lending infrastructure

Reduce support for Native-owned businesses and entrepreneurs

Limit job creation opportunities in Tribal communities

Read the article

