USDA Declares It Can’t Use Contingency Funds to Cover Food Assistance in November

Tags

Details By Levi Rickert October 25, 2025

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced in a memo Friday that its contingency fund cannot legally be used to provide food assistance benefits for more than 42 million Americans in November, as the government shutdown continues.

While the USDA cited legal limitations, critics, including the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, assert that the administration is legally obligated to use the reserves. They argue that the decision is a "policy choice," pointing to the administration's decision to shift funds to other programs like the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC).

At risk going into November are approximately 42 million low-income individuals nationwide. Within Native communities, as many as 500,000 tribal citizens could lose access to food assistance.

SNAP currently has about $6 billion available in the contingency fund—well below the approximately $9 billion required to sustain the program for a full month—leaving November benefits at risk.

Friday's statement marks a reversal from the department’s earlier position. A now-deleted version of the USDA’s Sept. 30 shutdown plan had indicated the agency would rely on its multi-year contingency fund to continue issuing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits during the shutdown.

With Congress still deadlocked over a stopgap spending measure, the government entered a shutdown on Oct. 1 without new funding for SNAP.

According to Axios, states will not be reimbursed if they attempt to use their own funds to keep benefits flowing.

The memo also claims the contingency fund is intended for natural disasters and comparable emergencies, not to cover gaps caused by a lapse in congressional appropriations.

However, the USDA’s own Sept. 30 contingency plan contradicts that position, explicitly indicating that SNAP’s contingency funds could be used to sustain benefits during a shutdown.

“Congressional intent is evident that SNAP’s operations should continue since the program has been provided with multi-year contingency funds that can be used for State Administrative Expenses to ensure that the State can also continue operations during a Federal Government shutdown,” according to the plan. “These multi-year contingency funds are also available to fund participant benefits in the event that a lapse occurs in the middle of the fiscal year.”

Related: As the Federal Government Shutdown Continues, the Food Stamp Program Is Running Out of Funds

Related: States are scrambling to implement changes, and the federal shutdown is further threatening benefits

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher