fbpx
facebook app symbol  twitter  linkedin  instagram 1
Donate Get Newsletter
Donate Get Newsletter
 

Memorial Services for Indian Gaming Association Chairman Ernest L. Stevens, Jr.

Details
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The family of Chairman Ernie Stevens, Jr. has shared additional details to assist those preparing to join them in honoring his life and legacy. They want you to be aware of this information as you plan to attend the upcoming services and extend their gratitude for the continued outpouring of love, prayers, and support during this difficult time.
 
Below are additional details and a schedule of events for the memorial services of Chairman Stevens. Any other questions regarding this weekend’s services should be directed to the Indian Gaming Association team via [email protected].
 
Members of the public are invited to attend these events to honor Chairman Stevens’ memory, celebrate his extraordinary contributions to tribal sovereignty, and offer prayers and support to the Stevens family and the Oneida Nation.
 
Airports
The closest airports are Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) and Appleton International Airport (ATW).
 
Hotel Information
The closest hotel is the Oneida Casino Hotel (Address: 2040 Airport Drive, Green Bay, WI 54313).
 
Attire for Services
The Stevens family would like to welcome all as they are and encourage those attending to dress in what they feel the most comfortable in. Although services will be taking place at the Longhouse, there will be no formal attire requests to attend - ribbon skirts and ribbon shirts are welcome but not required.
 
Gifts and Flower Arrangements
Due to space limitations and to ease the ability for travel between each location for this weekend’s service, the Stevens family respectfully requests the following items be sent to these addresses:
 
Flowers: all flower arrangements be sent to Ryan’s Funeral Home (Address: 305 N 10th St, De Pere, WI 54115).
 
Gifts: any (non-monetary) gifts be sent to 3080 Par Court, Green Bay, WI 54313 or to the Indian Gaming Association’s DC headquarters (Address: 224 2nd Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003).
 
Monetary gifts: any monetary gifts be made to the Soaring Eagle Foundation in Chairman Stevens’ name via PayPal: [email protected]. For those wishing to donate with a physical check, please send to 3080 Par Court, Green Bay, WI 54313 or you may hand deliver a check to Cheryl or Margaret.
 
Public Memorial Schedule
The Stevens family and the Oneida Nation welcome all friends, colleagues, and members of Indian Country to join in honoring the life and legacy of Chairman Stevens:
 
Friday, October 3, 2025, CDT
 
4:00 PM – Public Services at Turtle School (Address: N7125 Seminary Road, Oneida, WI 54155)
 
7:00 PM – Evening Speakers Program for Chairman Stevens (Address: N7125 Seminary Road, Oneida, WI 54155)
 
**After speakers conclude, Chairman Stevens will be escorted to the Longhouse.
 
Saturday, October 4, 2025 – 10:00 AM CDT
 
Procession of Services – begins at the Longhouse (Address: W370 Reformatory Rd, Oneida, WI 54155)
 
Burial Services – caravan to Sacred Ground Burial Grounds (Address: West Adam Drive, Oneida, WI 54155)
 
Post Services Meal – Oneida Civic Center (Address: 2913 Artley Street, Oneida, WI 54155)

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions

At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization.

The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience.

Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination.

This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores.

We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve.

Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence.

Levi headshotThe stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told.

Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter.

Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher

 
 