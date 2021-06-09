Keystone XL Pipeline is Dead!

Details By Native News Online Staff June 09, 2021

CALGARY, Alberta — TC Energy Corporation confirmed on Wednesday, after consultation with its partner, the Government of Alberta. it has terminated the Keystone XL pipeline.

On his first day in office, on January 20, 2021, President Joe Biden signed an Executive Order revoking the Keystone XL pipeline permit issued by the Trump administration.

“The Company will continue to coordinate with regulators, stakeholders and Indigenous groups to meet its environmental and regulatory commitments and ensure a safe termination of and exit from the Project,” TC Energy Corporation said in a press release.

Many American Indian tribes opposed the Keystone XL pipeline since it was first announced over a decade ago. The National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) on October 26, 2018 passed a resolution opposing the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline.

“This is great news for the Tribes who have been fighting to protect our people and our lands. The treaties and laws guarantee us protections, and we are committed to see that those laws are upheld," Rosebud Sioux Tribe President Rodney M. Bordeaux said after Wednesday's announcement.

The Indigenous Environmental Network issued a statement late Wednesday afternoon that read:

“After more than 10 years of organizing we have finally defeated an oil giant, Keystone XL is dead! We are dancing in our hearts because of this victory! From Dene territories in Northern Alberta to Indigenous lands along the Gulf of Mexico, we stood hand-in-hand to protect the next seven generations of life, the water and our communities from this dirty tar sands pipeline. And that struggle is vindicated. This is not the end - but merely the beginning of further victories. There are still frontline Indigenous water protectors like Oscar High Elk who face charges for standing against the Keystone XL pipeline.”

More Stories Like This

While you're here... We launched Native News Online with the belief that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope it inspires you to make a gift to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Typically, readers donate $20, but any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter