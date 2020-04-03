Holt Hamilton Drops Free Native Fitness Video, encourages healthy living amidst COVID-19 pandemic
MESA, Arizona ─ With much of Indian Country stuck at home sheltering themselves from the COVID-19 virus, there is perhaps no better time to kick some bad habits and devote time to healthy living.
Holt Hamilton Films, best known for the award-winning movies More Than Frybread, Turquoise Rose, Legends from the Sky and other indigenous family classics, has jumped in and offered to help you burn some calories.
Hamilton posted an episode from the fitness series, Native Fit with Freida: Fat Burn Sack Attack, for free on the Holt Hamilton Films YouTube channel.
The full series, which contains 16 half-hour episodes, was previously available only on DVD. But last week, as health concerns amplified and spread across the United States, filmmaker Holt Hamilton decided to stream the 30-minute video without a paywall.
“I’ve wanted to do something to help fight against Covid-19, and just hadn’t found the way to help until [now],” Hamilton said. “The thought came quietly to my mind that I should simply put an episode on YouTube. I am learning the power of running and exercise and how that can calm and strengthen the mind while encouraging insights and positive thoughts into what I can and cannot change.”
Hamilton said if Indian Country utilizes the YouTube freebie, more could be in the pipeline.
“If there’s a positive response to streaming this first episode, I may continue to roll another episode out after that,” Hamilton said. “I made this series with the intent that lives would be blessed for the better. Now may be the time for us as humans to really buckle down and take a serious look at our health and what we are doing for ourselves, especially in our current situation.”
To watch the free workout video, visit this link.