From the Native Bidaské Archives: Tocabe Co-Founder Ben Jacobs on Indigenous Food, Culture, and Community

Details By Native StoryLab September 17, 2025

In a conversation that continues to resonate, Ben Jacobs, co-founder of Tocabe, shared his journey of culinary innovation and cultural preservation on Native Bidaské.

Jacobs, whose restaurant has expanded from a single location to a spot at Denver International Airport, brings a unique perspective to the concept of Indigenous food sovereignty.

"We're not just serving food," Jacobs explains, "we're telling our story through every dish."

The episode reveals Jacobs' journey, rooted in family tradition. His parents opened a Native American restaurant in 1989, planting the seeds for what would become Tocabe. Now, 17 years after opening their first restaurant, Jacobs and his team are redefining Native cuisine, challenging stereotypes, and creating a culinary experience deeply connected to Indigenous traditions.

Highlights from the conversation include:

The challenges of opening a restaurant in Denver International Airport

The importance of Indigenous food sovereignty

How Tocabe supports Native food producers

The collaborative spirit of Native chefs

Watch and discover how Tocabe is changing the narrative, one dish at a time.

Date: Friday, September 19th, 2025

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. CT / 10:00 a.m. MT / 9:00 a.m. PT

Streaming on: Facebook, YouTube, and the Native News Online website