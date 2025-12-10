Final Call for Donations as CRYP’s 2025 Toy Drive Nears the Finish Line

Details By Cheyenne River Youth Project December 10, 2025

With less than two weeks remaining in the 2025 Wo Otúh’an Wi (Moon of Giving Away Presents) Toy Drive, the Cheyenne River Youth Project announced today that approximately 1,200 children across the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation have submitted wish lists. As of this week, nearly 300 wish lists still need to be adopted.

CRYP is asking friends and supporters nationwide to help ensure every child receives gifts chosen just for them this holiday season. Ideally, donated items should arrive by Friday, Dec. 12, although the nonprofit can be flexible as long as the team knows the gifts are on their way.

Please support our year-end campaign. CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

“This toy drive has been a mainstay in our community for more than 35 years,” said Julie Garreau, CRYP’s founder and chief executive officer. “Each winter, children open beautifully wrapped packages bearing their names and holding handpicked surprises from their own wish lists. This is so important to us, and to them, because every child should feel seen, loved and valued.”

Garreau said the need feels especially urgent this year as charitable giving declines nationally. Despite the challenging climate, CRYP’s small staff and dedicated band of donors remain committed to reading every wish list, purchasing or matching gifts accordingly, and making sure each child receives items from that list.

“Sometimes a child asks for art supplies, sports gear or video games,” Garreau said. “Other times, they ask for warm winter clothing or baby items for a sibling. No matter what they ask for, our mission is the same: to make their wishes come true.”

Rooted in the Lakota values of generosity and care for others, the Wo Otúh’an Wi Toy Drive mobilizes donors, volunteers, schools and local organizers across the country every year. Some supporters adopt individual wish lists, while others run local toy drives, purchase gifts from CRYP’s Amazon Wish List, donate funds or gift cards, or assist with wrapping at CRYP’s campus in Eagle Butte, South Dakota.

“When our children open their presents, they feel the love and care that went into them,” Garreau said. “That feeling stays with them, and that’s what makes this toy drive different from so many others. It matters.”

To learn more, visit lakotayouth.org/toy-drive or call (605) 964-8200. To stay up to date on the latest CRYP news and events, follow the youth project on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.