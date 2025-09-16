Deb Haaland Earns Endorsement from Zuni Pueblo, Strengthening Coalition of Tribal Support

Details By Native News Online Staff September 16, 2025

Native Vote. The Pueblo of Zuni has officially endorsed Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo) in her campaign for Governor of New Mexico, becoming the fourth Tribal Nation to support her bid.

This latest endorsement adds to a growing wave of support from grassroots organizations and Tribal leaders. Among those backing Haaland are New Mexico Native Vote, the Native Organizers Alliance, Advance Native Political Leadership, former New Mexico Indian Affairs Secretaries Alvin Warren and Lynn Trujillo, State Senators Paulene Abeyta, Angel Charley, and Shannon Pinto, State Representative Charlotte Little, Taos Pueblo fashion designer Patricia Michaels, and former Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

“The Pueblo of Zuni proudly endorses Deb Haaland for Governor of New Mexico, because she has been a partner and advocate for Tribes throughout her long standing service to our state and to our country. She continues to lead and is the only candidate we can trust in giving Tribes a consistent voice - before decisions are made. Deb will help build a state that lives up to our responsibilities to future generations," said Arden Kucate, Zuni Pueblo Governor.

Haaland made history as one of the first Native American women elected to Congress and later as the first Native American to serve in a U.S. presidential cabinet as Secretary of the Interior. Throughout her public service, she has worked to protect sacred sites, promote Native-owned business development, confront the crisis of violence against Indigenous people, and secure major infrastructure investments in water systems, roads, fire protection, and bridges for Tribal communities across New Mexico. Her tenure has been defined by steadfast support for Tribal sovereignty, self-determination, and sustainable economic growth.

“Deb Haaland has proven time and again that she will fight for communities, especially the ones that have been left behind. When others have dissented against our economic interests and our cultural values and traditions, she has fought for them. Deb Haaland has earned the Pueblo of Jemez Tribal Council’s endorsement, and she has our trust to forge a path to a new future for our State’s Indian Pueblos and Tribes and for every New Mexican,” said George Shendo, Jr., Jemez Pueblo Governor.

"Santo Domingo Pueblo Tribal Council recently deliberated on who to endorse for governor of the state of New Mexico. It is perfectly clear that Deb Haaland has the heart, experience, and strength to lead the state as our next governor. Deb's record of lifting up communities, protecting our lands and waters, and delivering for New Mexicans speaks for itself. Deb Haaland is Santo Domingo Pueblo's choice for New Mexico," said the Santo Domingo Tribal Council.

“I have and will always work hand in hand with New Mexico’s Tribal communities to tackle challenges in affordability, education, health care, and public safety. It’s an honor to have the trust of these leaders and I will fight everyday to ensure that every New Mexican family thrives,” said Deb Haaland.

