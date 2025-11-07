Coming Up: A Live Stream Conversation on Reducing Drug Overdose Deaths in Indian Country

Details By Native StoryLab November 10, 2025

On Thursday, November 13, join us for a vital livestream event tackling a crisis that’s claiming lives in Native communities: overdose deaths. Our panel will bring together voices to explore how we can walk the path from tragedy to prevention, healing, and renewed hope.

“Reducing Drug Overdose Deaths in Indian Country, Part II – Getting to a Healthy Tribal Community,” will dig into the drivers of the epidemic and systemic access challenges and showcase strategies grounded in Indigenous values, community leadership, and self-determination. In short: this isn’t just about numbers, it’s about lives, stories, and collective resilience.

The overdose crisis has hit tribal nations disproportionately, leaving families, elders, youth, and entire communities grieving. The heart of the conversation will focus on meaningful solutions and honoring Indigenous knowledge in healing.

Panelists will include:

Chairman Matthew Wesaw, Pokagon Band of Potawatomi

Mark Cruz (Klamath) Senior Advisor – Immediate Office of the Secretary (IOS) U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)

Meranda - Lummi Youth Council

James - Lummi Youth Council

Together, they’ll answer the question: What works when the mainstream system falls short?

Finally, the livestream will provide actionable resources: where to get help, how to start peer-support groups, and how to involve youth. The aim is not only awareness, but empowerment.

Too many lives have already been lost. But this livestream is a call to action: show up, listen, engage, and be part of the solution. Join us on November 13 and help turn hope into healing.

Watch on Facebook, Youtube, or come back to this article and watch below.