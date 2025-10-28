American Indigenous Tourism Association Launches New Era of Cultural Travel at 27th Annual Conference

Details By Native News Online Staff October 28, 2025

The American Indigenous Tourism Association (AITA), the nation’s only organization dedicated to advancing cultural heritage tourism in Native Nations and communities, opened its 27th Annual American Indigenous Tourism Conference (AITC) today at the Pearl River Resort on the homelands of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.

This year’s conference, themed “Indigenous Tourism: Uniting Traditions and Innovation,” marks a milestone moment for the organization, which recently adopted a new name and strategic direction. The event brings together tribal leaders, tourism professionals, and industry partners from across North America to explore the future of Indigenous tourism through a lens of sovereignty, authenticity, and collaboration.

“As Indigenous peoples, we have always found creative ways to adapt, thrive and forge new paths,” Sherry L. Rupert, (Paiute/Washoe), CEO, American Indigenous Tourism Association, said. “This AITC explores the powerful intersection of cultural traditions and innovation in Indigenous tourism. We are no longer just participants in the industry, we are redefining it. We’re the architects of a new model. We’re creating a new global standard—where respect, reciprocity, and relationship guide every traveler’s experience. The future of travel is Indigenous.”

Honoring Heritage, Embracing Innovation

Rupert opened the conference with a keynote address emphasizing the vital role of ingenuity in preserving cultural sovereignty and shaping the next chapter of Indigenous tourism.

Introducing The Original Original

A highlight of this year’s AITC is the preview of The Original Original, a new accreditation program that will serve as a mark of excellence for authentic Indigenous tourism experiences across the U.S. and its territories. The initiative reflects AITA’s commitment to setting a national standard for authenticity and integrity in the industry.

Charting the Future of Indigenous Tourism

Throughout the week, participants will engage in high-level discussions on partnerships, policy, and global market growth. Key sessions include:

Beyond Borders: Policy, Partnerships and the Future of Tourism , featuring Rupert alongside Catherine Prather, President of the National Tour Association, and Sebastien Desnoyers-Picard, President and CEO of Destination Original Indigenous Tourism.

New Paths, Shared Journeys , a panel highlighting collaborations with Travel Unity, the American Bus Association, and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas William F. Harrah College of Hospitality.

Driving Inbound Travel, featuring Fred Dixon, President and CEO of Brand USA, in conversation with Rupert about expanding international travel to Native Nations and communities.

Celebrating 27 Years of Partnerships

The AITA’s 27th anniversary underscores its enduring mission to build a thriving Indigenous tourism sector through strategic alliances. Speakers and participants at this year’s AITC include representatives from tribal, federal, and private industry sectors, such as:

Chief Cyrus Ben , Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians

Keith Henry , President and CEO, Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada

Catherine Prather , CTP, President, National Tour Association

Sebastien Desnoyers-Picard , President and CEO, Destination Original Indigenous Tourism

Fred Dixon , President and CEO, Brand USA

Roni Weiss , Executive Director, Travel Unity

Ben Rome , Communications and Brand Director, American Bus Association

Florian Herrmann , Founder and CEO, Herrmann Global

Tara Saunders , Business Development Director, Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada

Kristy Durso , Founder, Accessible Travel Network

Naomi Torres , Former Superintendent, Juan Bautista de Anza National Historic Trail

Gwynne Spann , Content Marketing, Visit California

Dawn Melvin , Tribal Relations Manager, Arizona Tourism

Tyler Bell (Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians), AITA Scholarship Awardee

The 2025 AITC will continue through the week, celebrating Indigenous leadership, innovation, and collaboration in shaping the future of global tourism.

"AITC is more than just a conference—it’s a highly-anticipated annual touch point that provides Indigenous peoples and our partners an inspirational assurance that we are on this journey together,” said Rupert. “The future of travel is bright for Indigenous tourism.”

