American Indian Business Enterprise opens applications for Native Farmer and Rancher Project

Tags

Details By Kaili Berg October 28, 2025

Applications for a $650 stipend for Native American farmers are being accepted now until Nov. 6. The grants are hosted by the American Indian Business Enterprise (AIBE) Center at New Mexico State University and is part of the Native Farmer and Rancher Project 2025.

Now zoom out a little bit, because this grant application is part of a larger effort that seeks to ensure Native ranchers and farmers across the country are in line for greater access to financial opportunities after generations of systemic injustice.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

In August, the Native American Agricultural Fund (NAAF) awarded $10 million to the AIBE Center at New Mexico State and other groups for projects across Indian Country in agriculture, education and tribal food systems. Since 2018, the fund has distributed more than $86 million for programs.

Among the 2025 recipients is Pohaha I Ka Lani in Hawai’i, which is restoring Indigenous agroecological systems in Waipi’o Valley to strengthen climate resilience and promote traditional land stewardship.

Another recipient, Tó Nizhóní Ání on the Navajo Nation, is advancing food sovereignty and watershed restoration through community education, farmland revitalization, and sustainable agriculture training.

“This investment carries forward the work of Keepseagle claimants and the producers who dedicate their lives to this calling, enduring the challenging days because of their love for the work and recognition of the importance of cultural and economic prosperity through agriculture,” said NAAF Board of Trustees Chair Stacy Leeds.

Through the program at New Mexico State, AIBE will provide hands-on education, financial assistance, and access to resources to help Native producers grow sustainable businesses.

Fifteen Native farmers will be selected for the 2025 program, which begins on November 20. Each participant will receive a $650 stipend and funding for essential farming supplies such as tools, irrigation, packaging, and digital scales.

The program also covers certification fees for the Produce Safety Alliance (PSA) training, a requirement for entering institutional markets. Participants will receive guidance in applying to the NM Grown Program to become approved vendors as well.

Throughout the year, participants will take part in workshops covering bookkeeping, financial management, and preparing for tax season.

Backyard Farms LLC will provide technical support through group sessions and one-on-one consulting on topics like freeze-drying, food manufacturing, and regulatory compliance.

The program also helps producers transform their harvests into compliant, market-ready products at the Backyard Farms facility, with access to a commercial kitchen and other production resources.

Interested applicants should complete the application to the best of their knowledge before the November 6, 2025 deadline. Because space is limited to 15 participants, early applications are strongly encouraged.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher