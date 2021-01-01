Yee Ha’ólníi Doo Executive Director

Details

Yee Ha’ólníi Doo (which does business as the Navajo & Hopi Families COVID-19 Relief Fund) seeks an energetic, visionary, and impactful Executive Director who will lead the organization in working to empower the Diné and Hopi people with the fortitude to overcome challenges like pandemics and climate change through traditional principles of self-reliance and interrelatedness. The Executive Director must be able to work quickly and strategically to develop on-the-ground solutions to crises and challenges facing the Diné and Hopi people as they arise, and must also plan for long-term sustainable solutions to better position the Diné and Hopi people to respond to future challenges with increased resiliency. The Executive Director must draw upon and put into practice Diné and Hopi cultural values and teachings in her or his work.

The Executive Director will be the key management leader of Yee Ha’ólníi Doo. The Executive Director is responsible for overseeing the administration, programming and strategic plan of the organization. Other key duties include fundraising, marketing, and community outreach. The position reports directly to the Board of Directors.

GENERAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1) Board Governance: Works with Board of Directors to fulfill the organization’s mission.

Responsible for leading Yee Ha’ólníi Doo in a manner that supports and guides the organization’s mission as defined by the Board of Directors.

Responsible for communicating effectively with the Board of Directors and providing, in a timely and accurate manner, all information necessary for the Board to function properly and to make informed decisions.

Oversees and reports on Yee Ha’ólníi Doo’s results to the Board of Directors.

2) Financial Performance and Viability: Develops resources sufficient to ensure the financial health of Yee Ha’ólníi Doo.

Responsible for fundraising and developing other revenues necessary to support Yee Ha’ólníi Doo’s mission.

Responsible for the fiscal integrity of Yee Ha’ólníi Doo, to include submission to the Board of Directors of a proposed annual budget and monthly financial statements that accurately reflect the financial condition of Yee Ha’ólníi Doo.

Responsible for fiscal management that generally anticipates operating within the approved budget, ensures maximum resource utilization, and maintenance of Yee Ha’ólníi Doo in a positive financial position.

Responsible for ensuring that services and funding relationships are robust enough to meet or exceed Yee Ha’ólníi Doo’s strategic goals and objectives.

Responsible for preparing accurate and timely analyses that capture and communicate fundraising results, variances, and performance trends.

3) Organization Mission and Strategy: Works with Board of Directors and Staff to ensure that Yee Ha’ólníi Doo’s mission is fulfilled through programs, strategic planning and community outreach.

Responsible for implementation of programs that carry out Yee Ha’ólníi Doo’s mission.

Responsible for strategic planning to ensure that Yee Ha’ólníi Doo can successfully fulfill its mission into the future.

Responsible for the enhancement of Yee Ha’ólníi Doo’s image by being active and visible in the community and by working closely with other professional, civic and private organizations.

4) Organization Operations: Oversees and implements appropriate resources to ensure that the operations of Yee Ha’ólníi Doo are appropriate.

Responsible for planning, organization, and direction of Yee Ha’ólníi Doo’s operations and programs.

Develops and implements consistent inventory and cost accounting policies, procedures, and operational reporting/metrics.

Provides leadership to and manages the efforts of Staff to ensure appropriate support of all Departments.

Retains a diverse, highly qualified staff and volunteer base by providing career coaching, growth, and personal development for Staff.

Responsible for effective administration of Yee Ha’ólníi Doo’s operations.

Coordinates and leads annual budget reviews, monthly and quarterly reviews, and periodic forecast updates with Operational and Senior Management for all locations.

Responsible for signing all notes, agreements, and other instruments made and entered into on behalf of Yee Ha’ólníi Doo.

Actual Job Responsibilities

Reports to and works closely with the Board of Directors to seek their involvement in policy decisions, fundraising and to increase the overall visibility of Yee Ha’ólníi Doo. Supervises and collaborates with Staff. Develops strategic plan and implements same. Plans and operates within annual budget. Serves as Yee Ha’ólníi Doo’s primary spokesperson to the organization’s constituents, the media and the general public. Establishes and maintains relationships with various organizations and utilizes those relationships to strategically enhance Yee Ha’ólníi Doo’s mission. Engages in fundraising and develops other revenues. Oversees marketing and other communication efforts. Oversees organization of Board and Committee meetings. Establishes employment and administrative policies and procedures for all functions and for the day-to-day operation of Yee Ha’ólníi Doo. Reviews and approves contracts for services. Other duties as assigned by the Board of Directors.

Work Hours & Benefits

Will work remotely from home. No benefits available at this time.

Professional Qualifications Desired

A minimum of a bachelor’s degree.

Transparent and high integrity leadership.

Five or more years senior nonprofit or other management experience.

Experience and skill in working with a Board of Directors.

High level strategic thinking and planning. Ability to envision and convey the organization’s strategic future to the Staff, Board, Volunteers and Donors.

Ability to effectively communicate Yee Ha’ólníi Doo’s mission to Donors, Volunteers and the overall community.

Demonstrated ability to oversee and collaborate with Staff.

A history of successfully generating new revenue streams and improving financial results.

Active fundraising experience. Excellent Donor relations skills and understanding of the funding community.

Previous success in establishing relationships with individuals and organizations of influence including funders, partner agencies and volunteers.

Solid organizational abilities, including planning, delegating, program development and task facilitation.

Strong financial management skills, including budget preparation, analysis, decision-making and reporting.

Strong written and oral communication skills.

Strong public speaking ability.

Strong work ethic with a high degree of energy.