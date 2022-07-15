- Details
Studio & One Bedroom Affordable Apartments for Seniors
Available for persons 62 years of age and Older of Limited Income
Located at:
755 Palisade Avenue
Yonkers, NY 10703
60 unit senior residence
Enhanced Security System
Parking
Onsite Laundry
Elevator
Live-in Superintendent
Community Room
Local Shuttle
Shopping Nearby
Public Transportation
To request an application, interested parties can email: [email protected]; write: Woodstock Manor, 755 Palisade Ave. Yonkers, NY 10703; call: (914) 969-6159 or visit our office during the hours of 8:30 am to 3:00 pm Monday through Friday to request an application.
All applications must be mailed by REGULAR MAIL ONLY, not by registered or certified mail. Do not send more than one application per family. If more than one is received, it will be dropped to the bottom of the list.
The deadline for applications to be received is July 15th 2022. Applications received after this deadline date will not be processed until all applications received by the deadline date are processed.