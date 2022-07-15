Woodstock Manor

Details

Studio & One Bedroom Affordable Apartments for Seniors

Available for persons 62 years of age and Older of Limited Income

Located at:

755 Palisade Avenue

Yonkers, NY 10703

60 unit senior residence

Enhanced Security System

Parking

Onsite Laundry

Elevator

Live-in Superintendent

Community Room

Local Shuttle

Shopping Nearby

Public Transportation

To request an application, interested parties can email: [email protected]; write: Woodstock Manor, 755 Palisade Ave. Yonkers, NY 10703; call: (914) 969-6159 or visit our office during the hours of 8:30 am to 3:00 pm Monday through Friday to request an application.

All applications must be mailed by REGULAR MAIL ONLY, not by registered or certified mail. Do not send more than one application per family. If more than one is received, it will be dropped to the bottom of the list.

The deadline for applications to be received is July 15th 2022. Applications received after this deadline date will not be processed until all applications received by the deadline date are processed.