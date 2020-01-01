JOB POSTING: Crazy Horse Memorial Director of Programs for The Indian University of North America

- Details
Crazy Horse Memorial, in the Black Hills of South Dakota, is currently accepting applications and nominations for the Director of Programs for The Indian University of North America, an entity that offers unique academic programs in partnership with select institutions of higher learning. Candidates must be enrolled members of a federally recognized Native Nation and possess a PhD or EdD in a relevant field from an accredited college or university.
(ABD candidates may be considered with an agreed upon completion date) and have the ability to gain faculty status within a partner University. Experience in the recruitment, retention, and education of Native American high school and college students is required. The successful candidate must possess excellent analytical, communication, and interpersonal skills and represent the Memorial professionally in various venues. The Director is the onsite administrator responsible for the successful delivery of the academic programs of The Indian University of North America, including offering and overseeing strong student success coaching. Must have prior administrative experience and prior college teaching experience.
This is a full-time salaried exempt position based at Crazy Horse Memorial and will require travel at times. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, life insurance, SIMPLE IRA retirement plan, supplementary benefits, paid time off, holidays, and a variety of designated benefits for employees. Qualified candidates should submit a cover letter, resume and three (3) references to [email protected]
Human Resources Manager
Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation
12151 Avenue of the Chiefs
Crazy Horse, SD 57730-8900
