Zuni Youth Enrichment Project Art Apprentices Exhibit Work During Santa Fe Indian Market Weekend

Details By Zuni Youth Enrichment Project August 27, 2025

ZUNI, NM — Earlier this month, four top students from the Zuni Youth Enrichment Project’s Emerging Artist Apprenticeship in graphic arts and painting showcased their original artwork at the acclaimed Keshi the Zuni Connection gallery during the 103rd Annual Santa Fe Indian Market. During the weekend, Aug. 15-17, they also had the opportunity to visit and experience the celebrated market itself.

Founded in 1922 and organized by the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts, the Santa Fe Indian Market is the world’s largest and most prestigious Indigenous art event. Each year, it brings together more than 1,000 Native artists from more than 200 tribal nations.

It is also a major economic driver for the city. In 2024, the market officially attracted 31,000 visitors from around the world. Unofficial estimates put the total closer to 100,000.

“This weekend is all about uplifting Native American art in every medium,” said ZYEP Executive Director Tahlia Natachu, who chaperoned the four art students with ZYEP Food Sovereignty Leader Khass Hattie. “It was overwhelming in the best way—so many artists, so much talent! It was the perfect place to bring our kids.”

The four youth artists, ages 17 to 23, included: Kohl Watson, a senior at Zuni High School; Mariah Peywa, a recent ZHS graduate; Tiyana Haloo, an artist and former ZYEP Summer Camp counselor; and Lacy Longhat, a second-year student at the Institute of American Indian Art in Santa Fe.

The ZYEP crew left Zuni on Friday, Aug. 15 and visited the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque before their arrival in Santa Fe. On Saturday morning, they explored the market.

“It was exciting to experience the market, make connections and talk about how different things related to Zuni culture,” Natachu said. “But we were grateful to set up the youth artists’ work at Keshi the Zuni Connection. It’s about a block away from the main market, so it wasn’t quite so hectic.

“We had a nice, steady flow of people at the gallery,” she continued. “Other Zuni artists were there as well, and everyone was super supportive. It was a great place for them to practice engaging with customers and talking about their work.”

The youth artists sold a few pieces while Natachu and Hattie staffed a ZYEP information booth. The sales experience also proved to be a good one—in more ways than one.

“Our young people were showcasing two-dimensional graphic art and painting, which were quite contemporary, and they observed that traditional art tends to be in higher demand,” Natachu explained. “They were OK with that. They said they were learning so much about the kinds of artists they want to be and whether they are interested in pursuing the art show circuit or not.”

On Saturday evening, the group enjoyed a little downtime at the local mall, “bonding and just being kids,” according to Natachu. On Sunday, Aug. 17, they returned to the show until 3 p.m., and then it was time to hit the road for Zuni.

“It was a great experience for all of us,” Natachu said. “Khass and I don’t normally get to chaperone trips like this, but Breydon Othole and Mia Sutanto, our art instructors for the recent Emerging Artist Apprenticeship, and Kandis Quam, our arts leader, all were in the show themselves. We had a great time!”

The trip also underscored the strength of ZYEP’s Emerging Artist Apprenticeship program, which is now in its fourth year.

Made possible with support from the Bezos Family Foundation and First Nations Development Institute, the 10-week Emerging Artist Apprenticeship Program in graphic arts and painting began on May 13 and culminated in a public showcase at Ho’n A:wan Park on July 18. Their work included paintings, printed aluminum pieces and merchandise such as mugs, magnets and keychains.

ZYEP is now preparing to welcome its fall cohort of 12 Emerging Artist Apprentices. For 10 weeks, they will be learning to create Zuni Pueblo pottery with instructors Gaylon Westika and Jacob Frye, skilled Zuni potters.