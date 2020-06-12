What to Do if the Child Does Not Want to Study
“Do I need this?! I’ve already learned mine,” parents often respond if the child does not want to go to school. It seems to be the right idea, but it’s not very useful. What should I do? In this article, we will discover how to cultivate interest in learning and learn to listen to the teacher.
How to convey to a child the idea that the school is interesting?
It may seem that the motivation for the teaching is the area of responsibility of the school. Partly yes, but in general, interest in learning is born in the family, and it is parents who can support it. What can Mom and Dad do to make it more interesting for the child to learn?
Serve as an example
Ask yourself simple questions: how often do you read? What are you interested in? Where do you look for knowledge? Which places do you visit? What do you talk about at family dinner? Do children know about your hobbies?
A personal example – still one of the best methods of education.
Children unconsciously copy our strengths and weaknesses. So let there be more virtues.
Share your personal experience
Find out what the child is doing at school, what he particularly likes and dislikes. Only, dibs, no judgment or instruction. Share personal experiences from childhood: not from the position of “I’m at your age!”, but as equals. Tell me about the possible two, the first five, the relationship with teachers.
Identify your child’s talents and link them to learning
If the child is not afraid of the public, let him speak more often. If she or he has organisational skills, she should be able to organise school events. The main thing is to give the opportunity to realize the potential. Place your child in a situation of success and focus on strengths and achievements.
Go through the “maze to the end”
Find out what the child wants to be when he grows up and tell him what it takes. But just start with the finish line. Explain which institution you need to study at, what knowledge is important for this, and what subjects you need to study. Help to get knowledges of these subjects.
The “grow up to be a janitor” setting has not worked for a long time.
Get involved in school life
Communicate with your teacher, classmates’ parents, attend school concerts and meetings – take an active part in school life to the extent possible.
Ask how the day at school went
Learn what was taught in class and what was given for lunch in the dining room; with whom the child played or talked during breaks; what new things he learned and what bored him.
Maintain a good climate in the family
Remember that family relationships affect learning. If a child is under a lot of stress, he or she is not up to the development and new knowledge: all the forces of the body are aimed at fighting the problem. Let it be comfortable at home.
Develop an emotional intelligence
Emotional intelligence is the ability to recognize and manage emotions, your own and those of others. When a child is well versed in his or her emotions, he or she adequately experiences different situations: he or she is not pissed off by bad grades, new teachers or another team.
Arrange interesting educational activities
Do crossword puzzles together or go to the library. Go to an exhibition or theater. Learning isn’t just about sitting behind your textbooks. It’s fun and unusual.
Pay attention to what you say about the school and the teachers
We all have a lot of experience. Your memories of school may not be very rosy, but you should not carry them into your child’s life.