What Is Dynamic Application Security Testing- Relevance, Tools, And More

Different from other types of application security testing, such as static application security testing and penetration testing, DAST identifies vulnerabilities during the actual execution of the code. It's also a useful technique for detecting web application vulnerabilities. In this blog post, we will discuss what dynamic application security testing is, the relevance of DAST, its features, how it differs from other types of application security testing, and the tools available for performing DAST.

What Is Dynamic Application Security Testing?

DAST is a kind of black-box testing that focuses on an application's runtime behavior. DAST may be used to detect a range of issues, including cross-site scripting, SQL injection, and buffer overflows.

Relevance Of Dynamic Application Security Testing?

DAST is relevant because it can find vulnerabilities that other types of testing might miss. For example, DAST can find vulnerabilities in applications that are not yet deployed. Additionally, DAST can find vulnerabilities in code that is not easily accessible, such as code that is obfuscated or minified.

Features of Dynamic Application Security Testing?

DAST has several features that make it an effective tool for identifying vulnerabilities.

DAST does not need access to the app's source code. This makes it ideal for testing applications that are not yet deployed or that have proprietary code.

Second, DAST can be used to test web applications, thick-client applications, and mobile apps.

Third, DAST can be configured to test for specific vulnerabilities. For example, DAST can be configured to test for SQL injection or cross-site scripting.

What Is the Difference Between DAST and Penetration Testing?

DAST is not exactly the same as penetration testing. First, DAST focuses on the runtime behavior of an application while penetration testing focuses on the static structure of an application. Second, DAST does not require access to the source code while penetration testing does require access to the source code. Finally, DAST can be used to test web applications, thick-client applications, and mobile apps while penetration testing is typically only used to test web applications.

Tools For Dynamic Application Security Testing

There are a variety of dynamic application security testing tools accessible. Commercial and open-source tools are available. Some of the more popular tools include Astra's Pentest Suite, IBM AppScan, HP WebInspect, and Burp Suite.

When selecting a tool for DAST, it is important to consider the features that are important to you and your organization. For example, if you need to test mobile apps, you will want a tool that supports mobile app testing. If you need to test for specific vulnerabilities, you will want a tool that allows you to configure the tests to meet your needs.

What Are Some Of The Advantages Of DAST?

DAST can help find vulnerabilities early on in the development process as well as in deployed and production applications. Additionally, because DAST does not require access to source code, it can be used to test proprietary applications.

What Are Some Of The Challenges With Dynamic Application Security Testing?

DAST is a black box testing approach, which means that it can only test what is visible at runtime. Because DAST is based on automated techniques, it's difficult to identify certain types of flaws. False positives and negatives are common in DAST because it uses automated tests.

When should Dynamic Application Security Testing be used?

DAST should be used when you need to test for vulnerabilities in an application without access to the source code. Additionally, DAST can be used to supplement other types of testing, such as penetration testing or code review.

Future Of Dynamic Application Security Testing

As organizations increasingly move their applications to the cloud, the need for dynamic application security testing will only grow. DAST provides a number of benefits over other types of application security testing, such as the ability to test without access to source code and the ability to find vulnerabilities early on in the development process. DAST is a low-cost method to improve your application's security.

If you are responsible for the security of web applications, we encourage you to learn more about dynamic application security testing and consider using it as part of your application security program.

Conclusion

A powerful and essential tool for detecting flaws in web applications is dynamic application security testing is. In this blog post, we have discussed what dynamic application security testing is, the relevance of DAST, its features, how it differs from other types of application security testing, and the tools available for performing DAST. We hope that this blog post has been helpful in understanding what DAST is and how it can be used to improve the security of your web applications.

Author Bio-

Ankit Pahuja is the Marketing Lead & Evangelist at Astra Security. Ever since his adulthood (literally, he was 20 years old), he began finding vulnerabilities in websites & network infrastructures. Starting his professional career as a software engineer at one of the unicorns enables him in bringing “engineering in marketing” to reality. Working actively in the cybersecurity space for more than 2 years makes him the perfect T-shaped marketing professional. Ankit is an avid speaker in the security space and has delivered various talks on top companies, early-age startups, and online events.