What Are the Best Home Generators to Get You Through the Next Power Outage

If you’ve come to this article, you’re probably wondering what are the best home generators to keep your household running when the power goes out. It’s a question more Americans are asking as outages become longer and more frequent across the country.

Traditional gas generators have long been the standard, but they’re noisy, high-maintenance and far from eco-friendly. Today’s homeowners are looking for quieter, cleaner, and more reliable options that fit modern lifestyles, like these best portable power station options.

That said, in this guide we’ll explore the biggest drawbacks of conventional generators, introduce new-generation solar home-used generators as the best alternatives, as well as recommend some top-rated portable generators for home use designed to keep your home powered, safe, and comfortable, no matter the situation.

The "3 Hidden Pain Points" of Home Generators and Their Solutions

Wondering what are the best home generators? Well, before we get into this, let’s first go over the “3 hidden pain points” of battery backup for home power outage.

Now if you’re shopping for backup power, it’s tempting to think any generator will do the job. But when the lights go out, and stay out, certain drawbacks of traditional fuel-powered generators become impossible to ignore.

To help you make a smarter choice, here are three of the most common pain points that often go unnoticed until it’s too late, along with modern solutions that make all the difference.

Pain Point #1: Noise Pollution - Dare not to start the generator in the deep night during a power outage?

Have you ever hesitated to start your solar small generator for home in the middle of the night because it was too loud? Traditional gas or diesel generators can be quite noisy, typically exceeding 70 decibels, roughly equivalent to a vacuum cleaner or heavy traffic. This is not only disruptive for your family, but also for your neighbors, particularly in densely populated areas.

Solution: Look for generators that have built-in noise reduction technology. Modern solar and battery-powered systems, such as those from Jackery, run nearly silently. With whisper-quiet fans and no combustion engine, they can be used at any time without causing noise stress.

Pain Point #2: Fuel Dependence - Gas price fluctuations and storage risks.

Gasoline and diesel may appear convenient until you need to stock up, particularly during an emergency. Fuel can be difficult to locate during storms or power outages and keeping huge amounts is not only costly but also a fire hazard. Furthermore, gasoline prices fluctuate and leftover fuel degrades with time.

Solution: Solar generators combined with lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries provide a clean, renewable, and maintenance-free option. These batteries are safer, last longer, and require no fuel, only sunlight. Solar panels also allow you to charge your power source endlessly without using the grid or gas stations.

Pain Point #3: Single Functionality - Can only "barely survive" during a home power outage?

Traditional generators are often only utilized during outages and remain inactive the rest of the year. That's a significant investment for something that's rarely used, and when it is, it's only enough to "get by."

Solution: Choose a generator system with modular expansion and year-round usability. Jackery's solar generators are useful not just during blackouts, but also for outdoor labor, remote travel, camping and even powering items in the backyard. Their modular designs also allow you to add more battery packs as your energy needs expand.

When you understand these hidden drawbacks, it becomes clear that what are the best home generators aren't just about power output; it’s about long-term comfort, safety, and flexibility.

How to Choose the Best Home Generator

When it comes to preparing for outages, one of the most common questions is: what are the best home generators for your specific needs? The answer depends on more than just how much power you want. To choose wisely, you’ll need to factor in local regulations, your home’s energy requirements and the type of generator that best fits your lifestyle.

That said, here are some things to keep in mind:

Check Local Laws and HOA Restrictions

Before finding out what are the best home generators or making any purchase, it is critical to check your local and state regulations. Some towns have stringent regulations on noise levels, pollutants, and outside fuel storage.

Homeowners' associations (HOAs) may also prohibit the use of classic gasoline or diesel generators entirely. In these circumstances, solar-powered, battery-based solutions, such as those provided by Jackery, are usually a far more compliant and homeowner-friendly alternative.

Estimate Your Power Needs (With a Buffer)

To decide what are the best home generator size options, make a list of the critical appliances and equipment you want to operate during an outage. This might include your refrigerator, lighting, Wi-Fi router, medical equipment, phone chargers, and possibly a microwave or electric kettle.

Calculate the running wattage (the amount of continuous electricity each device consumes) and the starting wattage (the additional power required to start some appliances, such as refrigerators or air conditioners). After you've tallied these up, add a 20-30% buffer to ensure that your generator can manage unexpected surges or additional loads.

Balance Performance and Portability

Finally, think about how and where you’ll use it when determining what are the best home generators for your specific needs. Do you want a fixed, whole-house backup system or something portable that can also be used for camping or outdoor projects?

High-capacity models like the Jackery Solar Generator 5000 Plus provide whole-house performance, whereas smaller units like the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Plus are perfect for apartments, rentals, or mobile lifestyles.

By considering these factors, such as the laws, power requirements, and flexibility, you'll be much more prepared to answer the question, "What generator is best for home use?"

Top Two Reliable Home Generators From the Trusted Brand Jackery

If you're looking for the best home generators to buy for backup power without the noise, fuel challenges, or maintenance stress, Jackery has two excellent solutions that tackle today's energy demands head-on.

Both the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Plus and the Jackery Solar Generator 5000 Plus are intended to address common issues with standard generators while providing clean, quiet, and reliable power.

These units are not only free of dangerous pollutants and fuel dependence, but they also run very silently, making them ideal for nighttime use in densely populated areas. Jackery's solutions also use sophisticated LiFePO4 battery technology and solar charging compatibility, providing long-term performance, flexible expandability, and peace of mind without the downsides of gas or diesel systems.

All that being said, here’s a closer look at both models and how they fit within the what are the best home generators category.

Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Plus

The Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Plus is perfect for:

Small family households,

Outdoor enthusiasts and campers,

Temporary power needs at construction sites or off-grid projects,

Among many more…

With a 2-24 kWh of expandable capacity, this compact powerhouse can keep your essentials running smoothly during short to mid-length outages. It’s also highly portable, making it great for those who value flexibility and mobile energy solutions.

Jackery Solar Generator 5000 Plus

The Jackery Solar Generator 5000 Plus is ideal for:

Large households,

Families dependent on medical equipment,

Anyone wanting full-home, uninterrupted backup power,

Among others…

This high-capacity system offers 5-60kWh capacity and 7200-14400W output which can support multiple devices for up to 30 days. It includes an integrated UPS (Uninterrupted Power Supply) function to keep critical devices running without interruption, even during a sudden outage.

If you’re deciding what are the best home generators, Jackery’s solar-powered models offer smart, sustainable, and scalable solutions for just about every household need, whether you're in a city apartment, a rural homestead, or anywhere in between.

＄ The Long-Term Benefits of Having a Home Generator

Investing in a home generator is about more than simply surviving the next blackout; it's about long-term peace of mind, energy independence, and cost savings.

Power outages, whether caused by a storm, a grid failure, or unplanned maintenance, are disruptive and are becoming increasingly common. A dependable generator guarantees that your critical appliances, medical devices and communication gear operate without interruption.

Modern generators, particularly solar-powered types such as Jackery's, provide year-round value. They're not just for emergencies; they can also help with outdoor hobbies and distant work arrangements and even minimize your reliance on the grid. Over time, this can result in lower energy bills and fewer risks connected with fuel price increases or supply disruptions.

How to Choose a Generator Based on Family Needs?

When deciding what are the best home generators for your household, it’s not just about wattage or price; it’s also about choosing a system that matches your living environment, lifestyle, and unique energy requirements.

Jackery’s solar generators are designed with flexibility and versatility in mind, making it easier to find a solution tailored to your family’s specific needs. That said, here are some common factors to keep in mind:

Family Type

Detached Villa or Standalone Home

When thinking about what are the best home generators, the style of home matters. If you live in a detached house, you likely have more space and may experience longer outages during storms or grid failures.

In this case, the Jackery Solar Generator 5000 Plus is the ideal choice. It allows you to create a home microgrid that offers significant energy independence. Here why it works:

It has a high capacity.

It has a seamless UPS function that keeps everything running, even during a sudden outage.

It easily powers refrigerators, heating systems, internet routers, and more.

It’s a long-term solution that can lower your dependency on the public grid.

Apartment or Rental Housing

For those in apartments or rented homes, flexibility and portability are essential. The Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Plus offers dependable backup without requiring permanent installation. Pair it with portable solar panels, and you have a compact yet powerful solution that can go wherever you go. Here’s why it works:

It’s lightweight and easy to store or move.

It's a quiet, fume-free operation, making it perfect for shared spaces.

It’s great for running lights, laptops, phone chargers, and small appliances.

There’s no need for gas storage or outdoor installation.

Special Needs

Medical Equipment Users

When making your “What are the best home generators” list, make sure to remember the special needs as well.

If your household relies on devices like oxygen concentrators, CPAP machines, or other critical medical equipment, uninterrupted power is non-negotiable. The Jackery Solar Generator 5000 Plus features a built-in UPS function that ensures a seamless transition when the grid goes down, with no manual intervention required. Here’s why it works:

It keeps vital equipment running with zero delay.

It offers peace of mind for vulnerable family members.

Electric Vehicle Owners

Also, be sure to consider electric vehicle owners when evaluating what are the best home generators for your household. More families now own electric vehicles and having a backup charging option during extended outages can be a game-changer.

Both the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Plus and Jackery Solar Generator 5000 Plus models support EV charging with the right adapters, offering a critical lifeline in emergencies. Here’s why it works:

It provides an emergency range to get to a nearby charger.

It’s useful for road trips or camping with an EV.

It doesn’t require fuel or a grid connection, just solar energy.

Choosing the right generator isn't just about the specs; it’s about what your family truly needs. Whether you're in a downtown apartment, a countryside villa, or have specific medical or mobility needs, Jackery offers smart, solar-powered solutions that deliver comfort, safety, and independence.

Jackery: Your Reliable Backup for the Next Power Outage

Still wondering what are the best home generators? In an era of increasing outages and unpredictable weather, having a dependable home generator is more than a luxury; it's a guarantee of safety. Jackery's solar-powered generators provide a clean, quiet, and reliable option that serves as invisible insurance for any household.

From the small, adaptable Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Plus to the powerful, extendable Jackery Solar Generator 5000 Plus, Jackery has something for every home size and requirement.

Explore the full Jackery collection on their website to find the model that fits your lifestyle!