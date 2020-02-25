Tips For Running a Successful Bakery
If you’re quite a good baker and you’ve always wanted your own bakery you should know you’re in for a lot of hard work. Running a bakery can be a lot of fun but it can also come with a few surprises. The good news is that this blog will show you how you can be more successful.
Consider the Type of Bakery You’d Like to Open
There are many different types of bakeries out there, from those that sell specialist products to those who encourage their customers to sit down and enjoy eating their products. You might also want to think about only selling your goodies online or opting for counter service. Counter service involves customers walking in and ordering what they want.
Write a Business Plan
One of the very first things you’ll need to do is write a business plan. This will teach you a lot about your business and help you to set goals. A business plan is also needed if you are looking for a loan as prospective lenders won’t even consider you without one.
Look for an Ideal Location
You need to make sure you can bake all those wonderful cakes and breads somewhere that has enough room. You’ll also need room for your new deck oven, refrigerator(s), and a place to store your ingredients.
If you want customers to purchase our goods and eat them in your shop, you’ll need a place to add tables and chairs. If you want a walk-in bakery, you’ll need enough room for the counter and a kitchen. Don’t be afraid to shop around, see what is available in the local area and where the best footfall is.
Consider your Prices
When you’re considering your prices be sure to factor in more than just the ingredients. You’ll also need to factor in the time it takes you to bake your items, the packaging, and your promotional materials too. Of course, you’ll have to make sure your products aren’t too expensive but they will need to help you cover your costs and your salary.
If you plan on hiring people, you’ll need to make sure that you can cover their salary as well as the lease, and the cost of machine hire, power supplies, etc.
Get Plenty of Help
Make sure you know how to market your new business, learn how to take orders and deal with administrative tasks. You will be surprised by how little time you spend baking. This is why it makes sense for you to get as much help as you need. Hire the right employees, ask for help from someone who has run their own business before. Don’t forget to consider taking a business class before you open your bakery.
You could find that opening a bakery is one of the best things you ever did. However, you need to prepare yourself before you sign on the dotted line. With a little bit of work, your bakery could be successful.