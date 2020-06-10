Prevent Indoor Air Pollution with the Help of an Air Filter
When it comes to indoor air pollution, there are plenty of reasons behind it. Homeowners know that it is not a matter that should be taken lightly. It is something that can’t be seen but can only be smelled, which makes it all the more dangerous. Indoor pollution can occur from a variety of things, from chemicals, pets, and even your AC and furnace. This is why you need properly fitted filters like a 16x25x1 or a 20x25x1 air filter based on your HVAC unit to help you out. To better understand its relevance, you need to know some of the causes of indoor air pollutants.
Common Indoor Air Pollutants
Paint Containing VOC
Most people already know this, but it doesn’t hurt to reiterate this point. Paint can be a harmful pollutant because it contains VOC or volatile organic compounds. In high concentrations, it can cause various health problems. Although most VOCs will be gone when the paint dries, there are some of them that linger and may put you at risk. Some VOCs are also known to be carcinogens. That is why you should choose a paint that has low or no VOC at all.
Household Cleaners and Disinfectants
There are harmful cleaners and disinfectants that can cause damage to your health. When you scrub down any surfaces using these products, it interacts with the air that you breathe, and some of them can form VOCs. A study has shown that the longer a person works as a professional cleaner, the more likely they will be at risk to these complex VOCs and will have respiratory problems such as asthma.
Secondhand Smoking
This is a no-brainer because we all know that smoking, whether secondhand or not, will always be harmful to our health. Secondhand smoking is also an alarming issue since billions of nonsmokers have died because of exposure to it. Children are especially at risk since they are more prone to respiratory problems and infections, the more they are exposed to it. Adults who are nonsmokers will also be at risk of heart disease or lung cancer due to secondhand smoke exposure.
Mold Due to High Humidity
Indoor air pollutants can also be living creatures such as mold. Having mold in your residence or commercial building might lead to some repercussions and health effects. The most common ones are coughing, sneezing, fever, or dizziness. They can even trigger asthma attacks. Mold occurs due to high humidity or dampness. If you leave any building with water damage, then it will become a breeding ground for mold. It is best to keep any structure at a relative humidity level of at least 30% to 50%. You can also make use of exhaust fans and air filters like the 20x25x1 Air Filter or whichever one suits your unit to avoid these problems from happening.
Soot or Smoke
For those who make use of furnaces or fireplaces that produce soot or smoke, it will likely produce indoor air pollutants. Using wood or charcoal to stay warm can add harmful substances to the air that you breathe. It is stated that more than half of all the pneumonia deaths in children under five years of age are due to soot. That is why it is better to avoid these health hazards by making use of better heating methods that are powered by electricity or natural gas, among others.
How can you prevent indoor air pollution?
It is very simple. You need proper ventilation and air filters. These will help in reducing the indoor pollutants in any building. They can minimize dust mites, molds, and other organisms. Using air filters, for instance, can also help because it traps such pollutants and helps maintain better air quality. So, invest in proper air filters and breathe easy.