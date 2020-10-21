Online Businesses to Consider

- Details
Starting a new online business requires much less risk than investing in a stone shop window or a downtown office. Due to the fact that the business is in the online field, you can work practically from anywhere and reach more potential customers. With a few basic skills for websites and communication, along with a little maintenance know-how, almost anyone can launch an online business and get it up and running in just a few days. Do you think you are ready to become the next big online entrepreneur?
Here are some great online business ideas to help you think in the right direction.
Start a Blog With Articles
A very simple idea, which would only last 1 hour a week. Create compelling content by finding inspirational, funny and emotional stories on Facebook, Reddit, and Twitter rewriting content, adding a few details, and posting content on your own site. With a little promotion on sites like Twitter, Facebook, Reddit, Stumbleupon and finally organic traffic, in a few months, you should attract 30K to 50K unique visits per month.
Start An Amazon FBA Business
If you are new to this concept of online business, FBA is "Amazon's fulfilment." Amazon will display your products on their website and when a sale enters, they will do all the hard work preparing it to be shipped and delivery of your product to the customer. In essence, you use your strong distribution network and Amazon customer base.
Amazon stores fulfil your orders and also provide customer service so you don't have to. Amazon allows you to act as a major corporation, but without the headaches of being one. All you have to do is find and develop profitable products and then send them to Amazon to sell.
Build Apps
As smartphones are everywhere, the demand for new and creative applications is growing in popularity more than ever. Between Apple’s iPhone market and Google's Android, people use countless apps every day. An example of an application where there is high demand is that of slots, the casino market growing at a fast pace. These types of applications are increasingly sought after on the international market.
To create an application you need knowledge in the field of coding, design and finding the right place to expose potential customers. If you have these 3 things, it is not in vain and you start to create applications on the international market. The market is constantly growing.
Create an e-Commerce Store
With solutions like Shopify and Woocommerce, it's never been easier to open your own online store for such a small investment, and thanks to methods like dropshipping, you don't even have to worry about things like delivery or storage. Many people have chosen to do dropshipping, being an online-only business, without too much knowledge in the field of sales.
Become a Social Media Consultant
Large corporations and business firms can easily hire a full-time staff coordinator or an appropriate agency to manage their Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts, but smaller businesses need to frequently manage their own social media marketing. But because they have a large number of other responsibilities, business owners are often too overwhelmed or busy to spend much time developing their social media approach.
As a social media consultant, you can effectively direct them in the right direction in terms of ideal tactics, program implementation, and posting content about your target audience. Therefore, as their business grows, so does yours.
In conclusion, these are about 5 of the online businesses that are very interesting. If you have other ideas do not hesitate to leave them in the comments section!
Support Independent Indigenous Journalism
Native News Online is an independent, Indigenous-led newsroom with a crucial mission: We want to change the narrative about Indian Country. We do this by producing intelligent, fact-based journalism that tells the full story from all corners of Indian Country. We pride ourselves on covering the tribes you may have never heard of before and by respecting and listening to the communities we serve through our reporting. As newsrooms across the country continue to shrink, coverage of Indian Country is more important than ever, and we are committed to filling this ever-present hole in journalism.
Because we believe everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities, the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. But we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount, big or small, gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you.