NoctaLean Reviews – Risky Scam or Legit Sleep Supplement?

NoctaLean’s manufacturers claim their formula can help people sleep better, longer and deeper, all while supporting all aspects of their immune health and simply providing rejuvenation from the inside out. They say it can do all this because it combines potent nutrients that trigger a reinvigorating sleep and improve one’s health when used in the right amounts.

Found exclusively at NoctaLean.com, the NoctaLean supplement is one of the leading 2021 formulas for relaxation and sleep support that can be used with a 20-second deep sleep hack that will help the body burn fat and lose weight overnight. Let's review the NoctaLean sleep enhancement formula to see if it can not only boost energy and immunity, but supply the body with superfood nutrients that accelerate whole body wellness each and every night.

What is NoctaLean?

NoctaLean is a dietary supplement that claims to curb “dangerous” food cravings, flush out pounds of “toxic” fat, replace feelings of “crippling” anxiety, and rejuvenate the body to promote a night of deep sleep. These are some vast claims. Below is an overview of the product and its qualities.

NoctaLean Ingredients

According to the product webpage, there are several ingredients – specifically “5 super nutrients'' and that are purported to trigger a restorative sleep that rejuvenates the body and releases fat at night. The ingredient descriptions on the product web page feature footnote references, presumably to research studies. But, it does not appear that the studies are available on the product webpage.

Here are the ingredients in NoctaLean, as the product’s website presents them:

Griffonia Simplicifolia

Scientifically known as Hydroxytryptophan, Griffonia Simplicifolia is a shrub from Africa. It contains the natural amino acid tryptophan essential for serotonin, the happy hormone, to be released and deep sleep to be reached. When serotonin levels are increased, food cravings are reduced, so NoctaLean could be of great help if one is trying to lose weight. Hydroxytryptophan is an amino acid that is naturally produced in the body. According to Healthline, which references several research studies, this amino acid is used by the body to produce serotonin. A few of the benefits of serotonin include counteracting hunger-inducing hormones, may mitigate depression, and may promote sleep by enhancing the production of melatonin.

Melatonin

This ingredient is known by many, used in sleeping aids because it helps users fall asleep quickly. But the good news doesn’t stop here! Melatonin is also known to increase the metabolic rate, which means it can enhance weight loss too. Melatonin is a hormone that is produced by the pineal gland. One study suggests that the hormone may have anti-obesity effects, and another study suggests that it may also promote a night of healthy sleep.

Magnesium Oxide

Magnesium Oxide is a vital mineral that many Americans are missing from their diet. It boosts energy levels, which leads to sleeping deeper because the day was spent actively. Magnesium is a vitamin that is present in leafy greens, such as spinach. One study suggests that higher magnesium intake is associated with lower fasting glucose and insulin.

L-Theanine

L-theanine is an amino acid that promotes relaxation. It can be found in mushrooms and tea leaves from Asia, where it has been used for thousands of years to relieve stress. L-theanine is an amino acid that is commonly found in tea leaves. One study suggests that L-theanine can reduce stress-related symptoms, such as depression, anxiety, and poor sleep, and improve cognitive function, such as verbal fluency and executive function.

Melissa Officinalis

This ingredient promotes calmness. Lemon balm also has many added benefits of flavonoids, quercetin, and luteolin, and phenolic acids. The herb has traditionally been used for cognitive purposes; most are centered around improving cognition and reducing stress and anxiety. It is said to calm the nerves and to relax the body. Melissa Officinalis is a plant. One study suggests that supplementation of Melissa Officinalis may decrease depression, stress, and sleep disorders among those with chronic stable angina.

Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV)

Apple Cider Vinegar is a powerful antioxidant that increases the feeling of satiety and helps with consuming fewer calories. Besides, it supports insulin sensitivity to improve when consuming too many carbs to keep blood sugar at healthy levels. ACV is also an amazing immunity booster. According to Healthline, several studies suggest that apple cider vinegar may promote fullness and decrease calorie intake.

Turmeric and Curcumin

These 2 ingredients protect against insomnia, keep the brain healthy, and help the body manage inflammation. Curcumin is also known to protect against heart disease. Organic curcumin is an orange/yellow root and is known as the turmeric spice. According to one study, curcumin may have restorative effects on sleep-deprivation induced memory impairments. This study was conducted on rats.

Ginger Root Extract

Ginger Root is known to keep blood sugar levels at normal range and the immune system healthy, help the brain perform, and control cholesterol levels. Moreover, it’s an amazing aphrodisiac. Ginger root is a root. One study suggests that root and is commonly found on store shelves in the ground-up form to be used as a spice. According to one study, ginger root may have anti-inflammatory qualities, and it may have anti-nausea qualities.

Astragalus Root

This exotic root has been used for centuries as a natural helper to strengthen the body, reduce stress, and support the immune system’s health. Astragalus is a root. One study suggests that it may have anti-oxidative stress qualities, anti-inflammatory qualities, and it may support immune regulation. The study also makes clear that more attention and further studies are needed to evaluate the underlying mechanisms of the root.

There is a wide range of ingredients in NoctaLean. Although many of the ingredients may have qualities that support weight loss, less stress, and a better night’s sleep, the studies suggesting these findings are not conclusive and more studies are needed. Thus, it cannot be said for certain as to whether each of these ingredients has the effect stated.

Further, the studies referenced above may not be the same ones as those mentioned but not referenced on the product webpage. Therefore, consumers may want to reach out to the brand to inquire about the studies that it uses to support its product’s benefits.

How to Take NoctaLean?

NoctaLean manufacturers claim their supplement is effortless to be introduced in one’s routine, seeing only 2 capsules of it have to be taken every evening, 1 hour before going to bed. Moreover, they say NoctaLean is 100% natural, which means it can’t cause any side effects and developed in a GMP-certified facility with the purest ingredients.

As per the official NoctaLean webpage, not only as the brand indicates about the ingredients in the formula which are made in a certified Good Manufacturing Process, but they are tested to ensure they contain no toxins, and are vegetarian-friendly. It is unknown as to whether the ingredients listed above are an exclusive list – there may be other ingredients on the product label that consumers may want to inquire about with the brand.

Fully understanding the ingredients in the formula may enable consumers to make a decision that is right for them.

Who Should Use NoctaLean?

NoctaLean can be consumed by any man or woman of adult age. It’s not for children. Pregnant mothers or women breastfeeding shouldn’t use it either. In case someone is on prescribed medication for any condition he or she may be suffering from, then that person needs to have a discussion with their doctor about how or if NoctaLean can be taken. As per its manufacturers are saying, this supplement can be used by those who:

Can’t sleep well at night

Need to spend hours awake before falling asleep

They can’t seem to get rid of the extra weight they’re carrying.

They need to give their energy levels a boost.

Can’t concentrate well at work or while doing everyday tasks

How Much Does NoctaLean Cost?

NoctaLean can be purchased from the product’s official website only, so it can’t be found in drug or supplement stores, neither at online retailers. It’s available without a prescription, meaning anyone can order it at any time. Here are the deals that are being offered on NoctaLean at the moment:

1 NoctaLean bottle (30-day supply) for $69

3 NoctaLean bottles (90-day supply) at $59 per bottle

6 NoctaLean bottles (180-day supply) at $49 per bottle

According to the NoctaLean website, all customers receive their orders within 3 to 7 business days. People don’t subscribe to anything when buying this supplement. They make a one-time payment for their order, and if they want more of it, they need to place a new order.

NoctaLean FREE Bonuses

And there is more good news for those who order the 3- or the 6-NoctaLean packs. They receive 2 amazing bonuses for absolutely FREE! Here are these bonuses:

Bonus #1 – Sleep The Fat Off

This is a complete sleep blueprint that can help people restore their vitality by having the best sleep. It contains info on:

How the scientific shutdown sequence the military is using to achieve deeper sleep

How an overactive mind can be calmed to fall asleep

How the environmental disturbances can be eliminated

Bonus #2 – Flat Belly Smoothies

This smoothie recipes book is perfect for those who want to serve a delicious and super nutritious breakfast after taking NoctaLean the night before. All the smoothies in this book increase energy levels and end cravings, says the NoctaLean website.

NoctaLean Money-Back Guarantee

A 12-month money-back guarantee also covers NoctaLean. It means people who buy it make a risk-free investment, as they have 12 full months to decide if the product works for them or not. In case they aren’t satisfied, they can ask for a full refund of the money they have spent on the supplement with their first purchase. Refunds can be requested from NoctaLean customer service. The products returned need to be in good shape and their original packaging for a refund to be issued. The customer supports the shipping costs for returning NoctaLean.

NoctaLean Contact

NoctaLean customer service can be contacted with a request for a refund, as well as any other inquiry or to obtain more info about the product, through the following email address:

[email protected]

It may take a maximum of 48 hours for a support agent to answer. All emails are read and answered by real people.

The NocaLean webpage indicates that the product is backed up with a “crazy 100% money-back guarantee for a full year” and that consumers can send an email to the brand “anytime over the next 12 months, yes 12 months, and you’ll be refunded within 48 hours.” Consumers may want to read the full Terms and Conditions associated with the product to determine the full conditions of purchase and the conditions of the return policy.

According to the product webpage, NoctaLean is a “single transaction,” and there are “no hidden costs.” As such, it does not appear that the product comes with an auto-enrollment program with monthly charges. Nonetheless, consumers may want to confirm with the brand by contacting its customer service team. The product web page indicates that consumers can receive help with their supplement or order by contacting the email address above.

According to the product webpage, most people receive their order in 3-7 days if in the United States. International shipping orders may take a few extra days.

While some might argue that it is impossible to say whether NoctaLean works or whether it is effective. As with most dietary supplements on the market, there are no guarantees. Every product works on a case-by-case basis. Consumers should always take the time to do their own independent research and due diligence into a product to ensure that they are making a decision that is right for them.

In closing, there is no reason not to give NoctaLean supplement a try to enhance relaxation and sleep support naturally. The ingredients are all powerhouses in their own right, proven effective at helping supply the body with the right catalysts and components to make each night count towards tomorrow's energy level output. Make sure to visit the official NoctaLean website only to ensure avoiding all scams and cheap pills made with fake ingredients.