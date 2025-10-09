Mahindra Thar Roxx: Top Features That Make It a Standout SUV

Details

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is more than just another addition to the SUV market — it’s a complete reimagining of the legendary Thar, now with five doors, a spacious cabin, advanced technology, and premium features. While it carries the rugged DNA that made the Thar an icon, the Roxx broadens its appeal by being family-friendly and city-ready. Let’s dive into the top features that make the Mahindra Thar Roxx a standout SUV in 2025.

1. Bold Five-Door Design with Strong Presence

One of the most significant upgrades over the classic Thar is the five-door body style, making the Thar Roxx far more practical for everyday use. Its longer wheelbase and wide stance give it commanding proportions, while the upright A-pillars, flat windscreen, and squared wheel arches preserve the Thar’s rugged character.

Design highlights include:

C-shaped LED DRLs paired with LED projector headlamps.





R19 diamond-cut alloy wheels, the largest in the segment.





A robust dual-tone metal roof that adds durability and style.





The familiar tailgate-mounted spare wheel reinforces its SUV DNA.

With this balance of ruggedness and refinement, the Roxx has an undeniable road presence.

2. Spacious and Premium Interiors

The Roxx transforms the Thar experience inside the cabin. Thanks to its extended wheelbase, it now comfortably seats five passengers, making it family-friendly.

Interior highlights include:

Panoramic Skyroof — the largest in its segment.





Powered and ventilated front seats for comfort in all seasons.





Dual-zone climate control with rear AC vents ensures all passengers stay cool.





Premium Mocha Brown leatherette interiors (available on 4x4 trims) that add sophistication.





A flat rear floor that makes seating more comfortable for rear passengers.

This practical and comfortable cabin makes the Roxx suitable for both long highway trips and daily urban commutes.

3. Digital Cockpit and Infotainment

The Roxx offers a modern digital experience with its dual 26.03 cm screens — one for infotainment and another for the digital instrument cluster.

Technology features include:

Adrenox connected car suite with Alexa integration and 80+ smart features.





Harman Kardon 9-speaker system with Dolby Atmos, creating a theatre-like audio experience.





Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.





Over-the-air (OTA) software updates keep features up to date.





Wireless charging and multiple fast USB ports for added convenience.

This feature set positions the Roxx as one of the most tech-savvy SUVs in its class.

4. Advanced Safety Suite

Safety is where the Roxx sets a new benchmark. It comes with a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating, making it one of the safest SUVs on Indian roads.

Key safety features include:

Six airbags across variants.





Electronic Stability Program (ESP) 9.3 suite, with rollover mitigation.





ADAS Level 2 features, including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, forward collision warning, and traffic sign recognition.





Hill-hold assist and hill-descent control for added confidence on inclines.





ISOFIX child seat mounts and tyre pressure monitoring.





By combining structural safety with intelligent driver aids, the Roxx appeals to families and adventure seekers alike.

5. Powerful Engines and Off-Road Capability

The Roxx stays true to the Thar’s heritage with strong engines and serious off-road hardware.

Engine options include:

2.0L mStallion turbo-petrol producing up to 130 kW (≈174 bhp) and 380 Nm of torque.





2.2L mHawk diesel with up t o 128.6 kW (≈172 bhp) and 400 Nm of torque.

Transmission options are 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic. Buyers can choose between RWD for urban practicality or 4WD for off-road adventures.

Off-road features include:

4XPLOR terrain modes (Snow, Mud, Sand).





CrawlSmart for easier hill climbs.





Electronic Locking Differential (ELD) for maximum traction.





IntelliTurn for sharp manoeuvres on trails.





650 mm water-wading depth, 41.7° approach angle, and 36.1° departure angle.

This ensures that while it is modern and refined, the Roxx is still a true-blue off-roader at heart.

6. Variant Range and Pricing

The Roxx is available in six trims — MX1, MX3, MX5, AX3L, AX5L, and AX7L — catering to different needs and budgets.

Prices start at ₹12.25 lakh for the entry-level MX1 Petrol MT.





Mid-level MX5 diesel 4WD options are priced from around ₹18.28 lakh.





The top-spec AX7L Diesel AT 4WD reaches ₹22.06 lakh.

This spread ensures that there’s a Roxx for everyone, from adventure seekers to luxury buyers.

Why the Roxx Stands Out

The Mahindra Thar Roxx manages to bridge two worlds:

It retains the rugged, go-anywhere personality that made the Thar a cult icon.





It adds premium features, advanced technology, and family-friendly practicality that broaden its appeal.

From the largest sunroof in its class to ADAS Level 2, from Dolby Atmos audio to serious off-road credentials, the Roxx sets itself apart as a standout SUV in India’s growing lifestyle SUV segment.

Final Thoughts

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is not just an upgrade — it’s a transformation. By combining rugged design, five-door practicality, advanced safety, powerful engines, and a premium feature set, it stands out as one of the most versatile SUVs in India. Whether you’re an adventure enthusiast or a family buyer wanting a stylish yet capable vehicle, the Roxx delivers across the board.