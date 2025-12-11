Jackpots are rising – Here’s why players are turning to online draw games for convenience and control

Details

As jackpots continue to grow across the country, more West Virginians are choosing to play draw games online. Whether it’s the chance to land a major prize or the ability to manage entries from home, playing through the West Virginia Lottery’s online platform offers a level of control and convenience that fits your schedule—and your playing style.

One of the most popular online options is POWERBALL , a multi-state draw game known for its massive jackpots and nine different prize tiers. With drawings held three times a week—on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday—you’ve got regular opportunities to take part without visiting a store.

Why more players are moving online

Playing online gives you access to the same draw games you’ll find at licensed retailers, including MEGA MILLIONS®, LOTTO AMERICA©, Daily 3, Daily 4 and Cash25. But when you play on the official West Virginia Lottery website or app, you gain features that offer more flexibility—like account tracking, number selection tools, and immediate result notifications.

The online platform also allows you to:

Buy tickets from anywhere in the state

Use Quick Pick or choose your own numbers

Set up Auto-Renewal to never miss a draw

Take advantage of Jackpot Chase for large prizes

Receive secure digital confirmation of your tickets

These options are designed for you to personalise your gameplay and manage your entries with ease.

Understanding Jackpot Chase and Auto-Renewal

If you prefer to play only when the jackpot hits a specific amount, the iPLAY platform now includes Jackpot Chase. This feature automatically buys your ticket when your chosen game’s jackpot meets your threshold. You can set this up for POWERBALL©, MEGA MILLIONS®, or LOTTO AMERICA©.

Alternatively, the Auto-Renewal feature lets you schedule repeat entries for every draw. It’s a practical option if you play regularly and don’t want to miss a draw due to timing or travel. You can manage both settings through your account dashboard at any time, giving you full control over how—and when—you play.

Playing POWERBALL© online

POWERBALL© continues to be one of the top choices for online players in West Virginia. With jackpots that start at $20 million and grow with each rollover, the game has created some of the largest prize pools in U.S. history. To play online, you simply:

Pick five numbers from 1 to 69 and a red Powerball© from 1 to 26

Choose Quick Pick if you’d rather let the system generate your numbers

Select Power Play if you’d like to multiply non-jackpot prizes

Online purchases give you a digital ticket stored in your account, and if your numbers match a prize tier, winnings are automatically processed. For larger prizes, the platform provides next-step instructions on how to claim them in person.

Security and support you can count on

When you play online through the official West Virginia Lottery website or app, you benefit from a secure, state-regulated platform. Account protection, deposit limits, and self-exclusion tools are in place to help you manage your activity responsibly.

Plus, every ticket purchased supports programs in West Virginia, so your play stays local.

--

Online draw games give you access to the same prize tiers, rules, and draw schedules as retail tickets—only with more ways to play on your terms. Whether you’re chasing a record-breaking jackpot or setting up entries for every draw, the West Virginia Lottery’s online options make it easier than ever to stay in control.