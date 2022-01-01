Is it possible to sell junk cars?

Details

In the modern world, where businesses are rapidly developing, and providing various services, nothing is impossible for people. Today it is quite possible to sell even a burnt car.

If you are asking yourself the question: how can I sell my junk car? Fortunately, there is an answer to this question: Contact JunkCarsUs!

This service can buy your car in any condition. If your car is after an accident, if it is not running, if your car was sunk or burned out, or if it does not have all the parts, then this is what they need! They want to buy it.

In this article, you will be able to learn about several ways to sell your junk car. We will provide you with information about each of the options and show you all the pros and cons. This way, you can rely on what you read to understand what suits you best.

A junk vehicle is a headache for the owner. You need to think about where to store it: paying for a place in a guarded parking lot will cost a pretty penny. At the same time, if you are going to choose street storage, there is a high risk that "well-wishers" will unscrew something. In general, the sooner you get rid of the car, the better for your mental heater and budget. However, it is very difficult to sell such a vehicle in most cases. We have prepared several options on how to sell a junk car.

What are the ways to sell your junk vehicle?

There are several ways to sell such a vehicle. Even in a situation where the car is after an accident or is damaged, you can still profitably sell it. Here we will analyze 3 main ways of selling:

Sell ​​yourself through ads on the Internet platform;

Contact junk car removal services;

Repair your car and sell it.

Obviously, each of these options has its own advantages and disadvantages, let's take a look at them.

Contact junk car removal services

Currently, a large number of companies across America are engaged in the purchase of vehicles after an accident. Therefore, you definitely won’t have problems with selling a junk car. Car removal services buy vehicles in almost any condition:

with small dents and scratches;

burnt and after drowning;

non-recoverable ones.

Even if the accident resulted in broken body geometry, damaged structural components, and deployed airbags, such companies as JuncCarsUS can still accept such a car.

It must be noticed that in this case the year of manufacture, model, and brand usually does not matter. The main advantage of this service is the speed of the transaction.

The whole process is very fast. A specialist comes, inspects the vehicle, and tells you how much this car can be sold for. If you agree to sell it for this money, professionals help you re-register documents and you get paid. The car is taken away by a company tow truck from wherever you say.

The disadvantage of the option is that buying companies usually offer 10-15% less than you could get if you sold it yourself. On the other hand, it is much easier and faster to contact a specialized company than to spend money on repairs or time searching for a buyer personally.

Why do companies need your damaged car?

If the car can be renovated, it is repaired and resold, capitalizing on the difference in value. If the vehicle is beyond repair, it is dismantled for parts.

How to sell my junk car through the Internet?

Another way to sell a damaged car is to post an ad on the Internet. You can place ads on a special website, newspaper, or social networks and wait for buyers.

How much money to ask for a car? It all depends on the technical condition, year of manufacture, brand, and mileage. This article deals with the question of how to sell a junk car, so let's take a closer look at the condition of the vehicle.

Experts note that the working gearbox and engine are already about 30% of the price of the car. If you have more working parts, you can easily raise the cost. However, you need to remember that everything is really individual. Sometimes it is possible to gain 50% of the price, sometimes no one will give even 30%.

Sometimes the buyer can appoint the price, in this situation you only need to decide whether to sell or not. The classic way to evaluate a car is to monitor related ads. Just check the same model, brand, year, and damage, it can be quite helpful! We also recommend that you add about 5% to the cost at once - it is the amount of money that can be safely reset with a reasonable bargain.

Is it a good idea to repair a junk car and sell it?

This option is the most difficult and long, but in some rare conditions, it can bring benefits.

As you know, repairs always start with a damage assessment. Simple damage is scratches, dents, damage to the wings, bumper, headlights, or grilles. Usually, in this case, it is enough to replace and paint parts of the car. The main thing is that the car’s body is not damaged.

However, if the frames and power elements are deformed, the repair will be either very difficult and expensive or even impossible. This way, you can only benefit from renovating a car if you then sell it for more than you invested. For example, if you are professionally engaged in vehicle repairs or know a service station for cars where they will do it well and inexpensively.

It’s up to you what option to choose! The most comfortable way is to use a service that will buy your car without any damage. Moreover, it will pick it up from anywhere in the country absolutely free.

The most difficult way is the last one, if your car is in poor condition, then most likely you will spend a lot of time and effort on restoring and selling it.