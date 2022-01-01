Fun Aspects of Slot Machines You Didn't Know

Details

Slot Machine | Pixabay.com



Among all the casino games, the slot game is by far the best known, the easiest to play, and one of the most fun games you can find. It was founded more than a century ago, in 1894 by the American Charles August Fey. This versatile game has evolved without losing its essence, making lovers return again and again.



While real money slot games are present both in physical and online casinos, free slots have become increasingly popular in many online casinos. Free slot games are for players who want to try the game before committing part of their money. However, whether for real money or for free, the truth is that these machines are full of secrets and unexpected curiosities. For this reason, we have brought you a small compilation of the curiosities around slot machines. You don't know them all!



The Origin and the Fever

The first machine, which was created in 1891 by Sittman and Pitt in New York, served by inserting a penny per game and was found mainly in bars. However, Charles Fey's Liberty Bell revolutionized the system in 1895. In addition to the images on the cards, Fey added bells that, when aligned, gave a 50-cent prize. Thanks to this fact, the culture of slots was inaugurated.



The Ban and the Fruit Machines

In 1902 the use of these machines in the United States was vetoed. The manufacturers introduced images of fruits and sweets as an impromptu way to get around the ban, allowing players to enjoy the thrill of the game. In the UK, they are still called fruit machines.



Without Gender Division

When he discovered the potential of slots, casinos added slots as part of their recreational offer. At first, they were considered entertainment for women, while traditional board games were for men. Over time, the gender gap was broken, and men began enjoying these entertainment mechanisms without prejudice.



The Forerunner Of Virtual Slots

Many decades after their invention, slot machines had always worked with rotating cylinders that marked whether or not the player won a prize. However, in the 1970s, precisely in 1976, the first slot machine with a 100% virtual screen, without rotating reels, was created. This machine type was installed at the Hilton in Las Vegas. Later, it became more and more popular among hotels and other casinos. Today, all slot machines in the United States are virtual, leaving machines with reel mechanisms in the trunk of memories.



They are the Best Way to Stretch Your Bankroll

If you have decided on casino games, you will quickly realize that most of them require a considerable amount of money to participate, leaving you with empty pockets a few rounds after starting, if you did not have much luck.



This is when the slot machines come to save the day. With these fun machines, our budget to play (or as it is known in casino circles, the bankroll) will generally be enough to enjoy ourselves for much longer. This is because the credits for these machines are usually relatively cheap, ranging from Twenty-five cents to one dollar.



Neither Hot Nor Cold

Many slot machine players often claim that they can tell when a slot machine is "hot" (i.e.,when it is most likely to deliver a jackpot) or when it has cooled down and isn't going to deliver anything juicy for a while. This belief, unfortunately for those who hold it, is false. Slot machines work through a completely random algorithm, making it impossible to predict when the machine will be close to paying out.



The Promoters of Slots

In the United States, the popularity of slot machines is mainly due to the decisions of two men in positions of power in the American government, George Bush and Ronald Reagan. Both politicians were responsible for raising taxes, thus forcing many businesses to figure out how to get more income. Since gambling was illegal but video games were not, slot machines in businesses of all kinds became increasingly common. Thus, these cute machines took over the hearts of thousands of Americans thanks to decisions made in the White House.

Biggest Income from Casino Games

In the 1980s, many casinos began to put slot machines in strategic areas near elevators and corridors, with the aim that people waiting for poker, blackjack, and other card game players would have something to do for entertainment. These people were usually the wives or girlfriends of the players, and as time has shown, that casino trick did work for them. By 2003, slot machines accounted for around 85% of US casino winnings, far outpacing all other games combined. It is more than evident that people love slots, more than roulette, craps, baccarat, and all other casino games. Who knew?



Technological Advances Affected Slot Machines

With the addition of digital screens and the random number generator, slot machines became more popular. The new technology allowed for more visually appealing and interactive themed machines with multiple pay lines.



The World Center Of Slots

With its origin in the United States, one would think it would have to be the nation with the largest number of machines. However, Japan is the country that has succumbed to the entertainment offered by these devices, as it is estimated that the Japanese nation has more than five million units.



The Fun Moves to the Internet

Online games began to take off in the 90s, and casinos took advantage of the web to introduce their recreational offer digitally, which thousands of users enjoy from the comfort of their homes. One of the entertainment platforms that offers various entertainment options is Fanduel, where you can play candy bar online.



Conclusion

We have come to the end of our list of curiosities about slot machines, but this does not mean that there is not more to learn and discover about them. The more you learn about these fascinating machines, the more you will realize what much remains to be known about them. But, whether you consider yourself a slots expert or a newbie, the main goal should always be

the same: Have fun!