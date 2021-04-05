Do Women Have Higher Risk of Facing Car Crash Injuries and Why?

With more than 115 million female licensed drivers compared to around 112 million male licensees, it is clear that women and men are pretty evened out in traffic. And while it is not clear who are the better drivers, men or women, one thing is clear- in car accidents, women tend to get the shorter end of the stick.

Men and Women Driving Statistics

When it comes to driving style and data, male and female drivers share a lot of similarities, but also a lot of differences. While there are fewer male licensed drivers in the U.S. they are also more prone to DUI and making traffic violations.

This is one of the biggest reasons why male drivers are responsible for the greater part of all car accidents, as many as 6.1 million accidents per year compared to 4.4 million per year that is caused by female drivers.

While you could argue this fact by saying young male drives, especially those under 25, are driven by hormones and an aggressive stage of their lives, this is simply what they call a numbers game. Because, even if there are more female drivers, male drivers drive more than 40 percent more miles per year. According to Federal Highway Administration, on average men drive 16,550 miles per year, while women drive 10,142 miles per year.

But even though men drive more miles, they are implicated in less than 30 percent of car accidents, meaning they are less at-risk than female drivers.

Women Being More At Risk of Getting Seriously Injured in a Car Accident

The newest study from Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS)shows that the reason why women tend to get injured in car accidents more than men is down to the vehicle size and type and the type of car accident.

Comparing the police reports dating from 1998 to 2015, the study finds that women are three more likely to suffer moderate injury and twice more likely to suffer severe injuries.

Women More Likely to Suffer Lower Body Injury

Their sample group showed that women are 2.5 times more likely to have moderate leg injuries, but also 70 percent more likely to have serious leg injures when compared to male drivers. According to the IIHS, this percentage could be lower if the manufacturers improve on their safety systems so that they suit female drivers better.

Type of Vehicles Driven by Men and Women

Another reason why women are more likely to get injured in a car accident is related to the type of vehicle men and women drive.

Men are more likely to drive large and heavy vehicles, SUV-s, and pickup trucks, and those are the vehicles that offer better protection for the driver and passengers.

Furthermore, the study uncovered that out of all accidents, men are more likely to be the ones to strike a vehicle, while women tend to drive smaller and lighter cars and are usually the ones being struck, which further explains why they suffer greater injuries.

The Bigger The Better

In the conclusion of their study, the IIHS states that choosing the right vehicle with the right equipment and features makes a difference in their numbers and the fact that women are more at risk of getting seriously injured in a car accident.