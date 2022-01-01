5 tips to increase your Instagram engagement in 2022

What does it mean to increase engagement on Instagram? Basically, it means getting as many people as possible to like, comment, share, and save your posts. Engagement is important because it is the only way to know whether people are actually paying attention to and are enjoying what you’re posting.

As a value, engagement can be measured by checking how many people interacted with the post versus the number of people who saw it. In this article, we'll explore the best ways to get more engagement.

Create relevant and interesting content

First off, you must understand what appeals to your audience, so that you can create content that will appeal to them. To do this, you’ll need to do some research on your audience’s demographics and psychographics, which will give insight into the topics and type of content that they like the most. For example, if you notice that your audience reacts the most to casino-related content, then posting content like 'How to Play Big Bass Bonanza slot at Platincasino' will surely appeal to them.

Look out for Instagram trends

Trending content that is going viral will help you get more reach and more engagement. If you’re clever in connecting your brand to current trends, people will recognize that your brand is up-to-date and keeps up with what is going on.

For you to make the most out of trends, you must keep in mind that trends come and go very quickly. If you see something trending on the app, it is imperative that you get on it as quickly as possible. This will help you resonate with your followers and encourage them to like and share your posts.

Schedule posts at optimal hours

Believe it or not, there are optimal hours to share posts on Instagram. It's worth researching this information to find out the best times to post. Depending on your industry and demographics, you'll be able to discern the time when people are most likely to see your post. If you post relevant content on trending topics at the right time, then you're likely to get more engagement.

Use Instagram stories stickers to engage with your audience

Instagram Stories are posts that only last for 24-hours, but they offer good opportunities to build engagement. There are stickers such as polls, sliding reactions, and quizzes that you can add to your stories. Instagram's users enjoy interacting with stickers because it almost feels like a game to them. To make use of these stories, create posts that ask questions and add a suitable sticker for the responses.

Choose appropriate hashtags for your posts

Hashtags get additional eyes on your posts. Some people will follow a hashtag instead of following actual accounts in order to keep up with all content around their interests.

To take advantage of these simply go to the Instagram search function and get an idea of the most popular hashtags around your content based on the number of posts shared. When you use these hashtags, you are directing your content to users who have an interest in whatever topic you are sharing.

Conclusion

Instagram’s algorithm is always changing, but the above tips should help you get more interactions. Videos and reels have been getting a lot more engagement, so it makes sense to include this type of content on your Instagram. If you still need more help, consider boosting your Instagram posts as adverts.