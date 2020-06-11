4 Ways to Improve Reading Comprehension for Homeschooling Families
If your part of the country is still in lockdown, then you might still be required to homeschool your children. If you’re currently a homeschooling family and trying to work out the best approach to things like reading comprehension, you might feel a bit overwhelmed.
However, homeschool reading comprehension doesn’t have to be completely stressful. Let’s take a look at four ways to improve reading comprehension for homeschooling families so that you can feel a lot more confident about your approach in the future.
- Build Phonemic Awareness
One of the best ways to improve reading comprehension while your children are learning from home right now is to build their phonemic awareness. Learning how words sound when you say them is a big step in learning to read, so building this skill up is an integral part of the whole process.
You can do this through nursery rhymes and songs. They’re not just for fun – songs and nursery rhymes can help your child hear the syllables and sounds in words, which is going to make it easier to comprehend the words on the page.
- Try Word Cards
Remember when you were in school, and you had to prepare for a speech? Perhaps you were memorizing for a test and had a number of key phrases that you needed to learn off by heart. How did you do that? Through word cards.
Word cards are a great way to expose your child to printed words and make the connections between what the words look like and how they sound. Ask your child to sound out the letter and challenge them to think about other words that sound similar.
- Read Out Loud
One of the most effective ways to teach your child reading comprehension while you’re all at home right now is reading aloud. While it’s a good idea to encourage your child to read the words alongside you, if you read out loud with them, they’ll hear how the words are said.
This is one of the quickest ways to help your child with their reading comprehension. They will be able to make instant connections between the words in the book, and the sounds that you’re making.
- Let Them Choose the Reading Material
Whether your child has a reading curriculum right now or not that they’re being asked to stick to, it’s vital that they have the freedom to choose at least some of what you read together. Learning reading comprehension is all about building up your child’s confidence, so for the most part, it’s got to be fun.
There’s nothing more enjoyable for your child than being able to choose their own reading material. They’re going to learn how to read a lot faster if they’re able to do so with their favorite book.
Teaching your child reading comprehension while they’re being homeschooled can be challenging, but it can also be rewarding. Take on these tips and tricks, and discover the importance of having practical steps that you can take to make everyone’s lives a little easier.
