2100 military time- Everything you must know!

Do you have contact with military personnel? Yes, then you must have noticed when they speak about the timing, you think about a few seconds, right? They have the time change because of the 2100 military time.

Unless you are not grown up in a military household, you are not familiar with the way they explain the time. Typically, civilians break up the day into a.m. and p.m., which are actually 12 hour blocks. The blocks of the day are denoting morning and afternoon or evening.

Are you eager to know how to recognize the military time? So, here is some of the information ahead with which you can know about the military time.

Military time- know about it here!

The military time notation is based on a 24 hour clock. However, it is similar to the civilian 24 clock notation used. With Some European countries with the exception of countries with the exception that the colon is omitted and the leading zero is always written out.

A time of day is written in the form hhmm, where hh (0-23) stands for full hours that have passed since midnight, mm (00-59) is the number of minutes that have passed since the last full hour. Military time is used by the army as well as in some specialist areas, for example emergency services such as firefighting or medical personnel.

How to convert military time to civilian and civilian to military?

To convert military time to civilian time and civilian time to military time you can use the military time chart displayed to the right or follow these rules.

Military Time To 12-hour clock conversion

If the number of hours (two first digits) is between 0 and 12, the hour will be the same in both notations with the exception that 0 will be 12 A.M. (midnight) and 12 will be 12 P.M. (noon)

If the number of hours is greater than 12, subtract 12 from it and you will get P.M. time

12-hour clock to military time conversion

If time is AM, keep the hour the same with the exception of 12 AM which will be 00.

if time is PM, add 12 to the hour with the exception of 12 PM which will be 12 (not AM nor PM)

Should I say “hours” after giving time?

In formal writing, the word “hours” is always added. However, in conversations, when your meaning is obvious, it’s very typical to drop the “hours”.

In addition, soldiers and members of the Army will usually add the word “hours”. Marines and Coast Guard members will usually drop the “hours”.

Can I say “Oh” instead of Zero?



In everyday conversations and in the Movies, you are likely to hear “Oh”s, but military members always say Zero to avoid ambiguity.

Military time is the clock format in which the day lasts from midnight to midnight. At midnight, the hours begin at 00 and go up to 23. This clock format has become the international time standard because it is clear, concise, and unambiguous.

While the clock formats in other countries use a 12-hour format (hh:mm), the military time is a 4-digit number without a break. You can click here to download our simple military time converter.

Examples of military time conversion:-

Military time conversion is pretty simple. These examples will make it easy for you to understand how one time format can be converted to the other. Here you can see military time being converted to regular 12-hour format.

Excel timesheets that use military time:-

All you need to do is enter the information in RED, and Excel will calculate the hours and pay.

The military time notation clearly distinguishes between the beginning and end of the day. However, in the 12-hour format, there is no such distinction.

The military time is similar to the 24-hour clock, except that there is no colon in the military time. It is pronounced as a single number without the distinction between hours and minutes. You can download your timesheets in military clock format (with or without lunch breaks).

Are you curious about the conversion of 2100 military time? If you are just here for a quick answer, then the equivalent standard A.M./ P.M. time is 9 PM. If you are interested in learning how to convert military time as needed then you can easily know by reading on. Below, you will find a walk through that shows you how to do simple calculations that will start you on the path of a military time conversion genius!

Converting Military time…

Converting military time is the easiest to earn if you separate the day in the time. The time before noon and the time after noon when separated can work in conversion. Once standard time reaches to 12:00 PM or 1200 military time it becomes difficult to translate into military time.

It is being said, if 2100 military time simply subtracted by 1200, add colon between the hours and minutes. And then it gets an attachment with the PM to the end. Now, you add a PM to the end of any military time which is greater than 1200 military time.

So, when you do follow the above instructions you are going to find that it's 9:00 PM according to the military time. Now, whenever a military person speaks that it is 2100 military time, then it clearly means that it is 9pm.

Is it 2400 or 0000?

Sometimes you may ask the question is military time written as 2400 or 0000? The answer is both. For almost all military and emergency services you will see midnight referred to in both 2400 and/or 0000. With other time telling tools like displays on digital watches, digital clocks and computers, you will see the 24-hour time format. These devices will most likely use 0000 to display midnight, since it's considered a new day!

Conclusion

Thus, this is the way you can easily recognize the time when it is said by a military person. Hope, you got all the information when it is spoken 2100 military time.