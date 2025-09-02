Tech Week Grand Rapids Returns This Fall with Sold-Out Kickoff featuring Apple co-Founder Steve Wozniak and 100+ Events Across the Region

Grand Rapids’ premier celebration of innovation, collaboration, and technology is back and bigger than ever. Tech Week Grand Rapids returns for its fourth year September 15–20, 2025, spotlighting the region’s rapidly expanding tech ecosystem and setting the stage for continued momentum toward becoming a Midwest tech powerhouse.

This year’s weeklong “UNconference” of technology, innovation, entrepreneurship, and community is expected to surpass all previous milestones, featuring over 100 events — up from 70+ last year — and a projected attendance that will exceed the 16,000 participants who joined in 2024.

The 2025 Tech Week will kick off with a sold-out keynote from none other than Steve Wozniak, the iconic Silicon Valley innovator and co-founder of Apple Inc. Wozniak, often called "Woz," is known not only for inventing the Apple I and Apple II computers—revolutionizing personal computing—but also for his continued advocacy of accessible education, creativity in tech, and ethical innovation. His presence underscores Grand Rapids' emergence as a serious player on the national tech stage.

A Community-Driven Effort with Ambitious Goals

Tech Week Grand Rapids is spearheaded by The Right Place, Inc., Greater Grand Rapids’ economic development organization, in collaboration with over 100 community partners. This year’s event is guided by an advisory board of over 30 members and co-chaired by a dynamic leadership team:

Keith Brophy, CEO of Mentavi Health

Danche Gjorgjievski, CTO and VP of Engineering at ADAC

Dr. Bill Pink, President of Ferris State University

With Bank of America serving as the Premier Sponsor, Tech Week will showcase the strength of public-private collaboration that’s fueling innovation across the region.

The roots of Tech Week trace back to The Right Place’s 10-year tech strategy, launched in 2021 with a bold vision: to grow the tech sector to 10% of total regional employment and add 20,000 new tech jobs in ten years. The latest data on Greater Grand Rapids’ tech industry and progress towards the tech strategy goals will be unveiled in The Right Place’s next Tech Report, to be released during Tech Week.

From Classrooms to Boardrooms: Tech Week Has Something for Everyone

Whether you’re a startup founder, tech professional, student, or simply curious about the latest in tech and innovation, Tech Week offers a diverse slate of programming including panel discussions, technical workshops, hands-on exhibits, expos, and numerous networking opportunities. The schedule is continuously expanding, and attendees can expect updates at techweekgr.com as additional events are confirmed.

Attendees will be able to explore a wide range of topics at the intersection of technology, innovation and entrepreneurship. Core themes include artificial intelligence and machine learning, cybersecurity and data privacy, health tech and med tech, web development, hardware and IoT, cloud and DevOps, fintech, blockchain and gaming. The week also highlights entrepreneurship, venture capital, marketing technology and startup growth. In addition to technical content, many events focus on civic tech, social impact, diversity and inclusion, women in STEM, youth engagement and ethical design.

With the announcement of Steve Wozniak and a record-breaking number of events already planned, Tech Week Grand Rapids 2025 promises to be a defining moment for the region. Whether you're looking to learn something new, hire, get hired, or spark new ideas, Tech Week Grand Rapids is the place to be this September.

