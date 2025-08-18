RECESS25 Announces Conference Guest Speaker; Political Leader, Author, and Entrepreneur, Stacey Abrams

Details By Walker-Miller Energy Services August 18, 2025

DETROIT, Michigan – The 2025 Resilience and Equity in the Clean Energy Sector Summit (RECESS25) is excited to welcome Stacey Abrams to the RECESS25 lineup, bringing power to the clean energy movement.

Abrams, a New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, and political leader, is known for her groundbreaking legacy as the first Black woman to become a gubernatorial nominee for a major party in U.S. history and her leadership in democracy protection, voting rights, and public policy. A cross-sector innovator, she has launched and co-founded several successful ventures, including a financial services firm, an energy and infrastructure consulting company, and the media company Sage Works Productions, Inc.

Her commitment to equity in energy is evident in her work with Rewiring America, the leading U.S. nonprofit focused on electrification. As a senior advisor and consultant, Abrams helped launch and scale a national campaign to support community-wide transitions to electric energy. In 2023, she helped bring the organization’s life-altering program to DeSoto, GA, enabling eco-friendly upgrades to every household in the community.

“We are so excited to present another conference where equity is at the forefront of the clean energy transition, not as a sidebar,” says Carla Walker-Miller, convener of the RECESS conference and founder and CEO of the presenting organization, Walker-Miller Energy Services. “With speakers like Stacey Abrams and a growing list of dynamic voices, RECESS25 is a unique opportunity to showcase cutting-edge technologies and practices that can revolutionize the sector.”

RECESS25 is a beacon of hope, calling for urgent action to address the inequities that prevent Black, Brown, Indigenous and Other communities from fully engaging in and benefiting from the growing clean energy sector. Highlighting the work of diverse thought leaders and change-makers who are shaping the clean energy future, this one-of-a-kind event emphasizes the need for meaningful, intentional networking opportunities that can lead to collaborative ventures and significant progress and promoting education and capacity-building for communities of color, ensuring their participation and leadership in clean energy initiatives. With riveting panel sessions featuring national and local clean energy experts, there is something for every attendee.

Woven throughout the three-day event are networking receptions, breakout sessions and workshops, a bustling exhibitors’ hall, and one-on-one meetings. Breakout session topics range from workforce development training and career pathways to access to funding for small business owners and innovators, environmental justice sustainability and fairness, emerging businesses in clean energy, including community voices in planning for energy justice, retrofitting old buildings, and clean energy technology.

RECESS is a highly collaborative conference—providing a dynamic opportunity for networking. Attendees from across the country make up a variety of sectors, including clean energy entrepreneurs and business owners; energy efficiency and building performance experts; community organizers and leaders; Indigenous and ethnic leaders; federal, state, and local government officials; clean energy and technology industry stakeholders; corporate decision-makers; research and academia professionals; college/university students; environmental justice community members; investors and financial impact leaders; and developers and community-focused foundations.

The 2025 theme, “Driving Health and Equity in the Clean Energy Transition” focuses on making a significant impact on the clean energy industry by ensuring that communities of color are at the forefront of shaping the clean energy economy by prioritizing and catalyzing equity as a means of socioeconomic well-being, encapsulating both physical and financial health in the clean energy sector as critical gains for diverse communities.

“Thanks to our sponsors from last year’s event, we were able to provide 48% of attendees with free registration—an audience that included environmental justice advocates and students, and 10% of attendees benefited from reduced registration rates, in support of small businesses, local entrepreneurs, and non-profit organizations. While we are hosting in the great state of Michigan, 35% of conference participants came from outside of the state, enhancing geographic diversity,” says Carla Walker-Miller.

RECESS is dedicated to breaking down barriers and creating immediate, tangible pathways for all communities to access sustainable careers, business opportunities, and ownership in clean energy. By leveraging essential resources, forming partnerships, and providing education, RECESS25 aims to build a more inclusive clean energy future where diverse voices lead and innovate. For detailed conference information visit www.therecessconference.com.