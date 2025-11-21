BUY AMERICAN – BUY AUTHENTIC INDIAN ART TAKE HOME A TREASURE FROM INDIAN COUNTY

Details By The Indian Arts and Crafts Board November 21, 2025

The Indian Arts and Crafts Board (IACB), an agency in the U.S. Department of the Interior, was created by Congress to promote the economic development of American Indian and Alaska Natives (Indian) through the expansion of the Indian arts and crafts market. As part of its promotional services, the IACB maintains the Source Directory of American Indian and Alaska Native Owned and Operated Arts and Crafts Businesses, a great resource for people looking to buy authentic Indian art or Indian artists interested in a free business listing.

WHAT IS THE SOURCE DIRECTORY?

There are more than 500 businesses listed in the Source Directory, including Indian arts and crafts cooperatives and Tribal arts and crafts enterprises; businesses and galleries privately owned and operated by individuals, designers, craftspeople, and artists who are enrolled members of federally recognized Tribes; and a few nonprofit organizations, managed by enrolled members of federally recognized Tribes, that develop and market Indian art and craftwork.

Business listings are available on the IACB’s website, www.doi.gov/iacb/artisans.

WHO CAN APPLY FOR A SOURCE DIRECTORY LISTING?

The IACB provides services, including Source Directory listings, to enrolled members of Tribes on the list published by the Bureau of Indian Affairs under the Federally Recognized Indian Tribe List Act of 1994, 25 U.S.C. § 5130.

Source Directory applications must include a copy of the Tribal enrollment documentation of the business’s owner or documentation showing that the business is Tribally owned and operated. The business must also certify that most of the art and craftwork it sells is produced by members of federally recognized Tribes.

For application instructions and more information about the Source Directory, visit www.doi.gov/iacb/source-directory-application-forms.

THE INDIAN ARTS AND CRAFTS ACT: REPORT A VIOLATION

While the beauty, quality, and collectability of authentic Indian art and craftwork make each piece a unique reflection of our American heritage, it is important that buyers be aware that authentic Indian art and craftwork competes daily with fraudulent Indian art and craftwork in the national marketplace. Thus, a top priority of the IACB is the implementation and enforcement of the Indian Arts and Crafts Act (IACA) of 1990, as amended, a truth-in-advertising law. The IACA provides criminal and civil penalties for marketing products as "Indian-made" when such products are not made by Indians, as defined by the IACA. If you become aware of any market activity that you believe may be in violation of the IACA, please contact the IACB with the relevant information, such as websites, photographs, suspicious advertising, receipts, business cards, etc. Complaints may be filed online or by calling the toll-free number below.

WANT TO LEARN MORE?

To learn more about the IACB and its services, please contact:

Indian Arts and Crafts Board

U.S. Department of the Interior

Tel: 1-888-ART-FAKE or 1-888-278-3253

Web: www.doi.gov/iacb

Email: [email protected]