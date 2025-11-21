BUY AMERICAN – BUY AUTHENTIC INDIAN ART TAKE HOME A TREASURE FROM INDIAN COUNTY

- Details
- By The Indian Arts and Crafts Board
-
The Indian Arts and Crafts Board (IACB), an agency in the U.S. Department of the Interior, was created by Congress to promote the economic development of American Indian and Alaska Natives (Indian) through the expansion of the Indian arts and crafts market. As part of its promotional services, the IACB maintains the Source Directory of American Indian and Alaska Native Owned and Operated Arts and Crafts Businesses, a great resource for people looking to buy authentic Indian art or Indian artists interested in a free business listing.
WHAT IS THE SOURCE DIRECTORY?
There are more than 500 businesses listed in the Source Directory, including Indian arts and crafts cooperatives and Tribal arts and crafts enterprises; businesses and galleries privately owned and operated by individuals, designers, craftspeople, and artists who are enrolled members of federally recognized Tribes; and a few nonprofit organizations, managed by enrolled members of federally recognized Tribes, that develop and market Indian art and craftwork.
Business listings are available on the IACB’s website, www.doi.gov/iacb/artisans.
WHO CAN APPLY FOR A SOURCE DIRECTORY LISTING?
The IACB provides services, including Source Directory listings, to enrolled members of Tribes on the list published by the Bureau of Indian Affairs under the Federally Recognized Indian Tribe List Act of 1994, 25 U.S.C. § 5130.
Source Directory applications must include a copy of the Tribal enrollment documentation of the business’s owner or documentation showing that the business is Tribally owned and operated. The business must also certify that most of the art and craftwork it sells is produced by members of federally recognized Tribes.
For application instructions and more information about the Source Directory, visit www.doi.gov/iacb/source-directory-application-forms.
THE INDIAN ARTS AND CRAFTS ACT: REPORT A VIOLATION
While the beauty, quality, and collectability of authentic Indian art and craftwork make each piece a unique reflection of our American heritage, it is important that buyers be aware that authentic Indian art and craftwork competes daily with fraudulent Indian art and craftwork in the national marketplace. Thus, a top priority of the IACB is the implementation and enforcement of the Indian Arts and Crafts Act (IACA) of 1990, as amended, a truth-in-advertising law. The IACA provides criminal and civil penalties for marketing products as "Indian-made" when such products are not made by Indians, as defined by the IACA. If you become aware of any market activity that you believe may be in violation of the IACA, please contact the IACB with the relevant information, such as websites, photographs, suspicious advertising, receipts, business cards, etc. Complaints may be filed online or by calling the toll-free number below.
WANT TO LEARN MORE?
To learn more about the IACB and its services, please contact:
Indian Arts and Crafts Board
U.S. Department of the Interior
Tel: 1-888-ART-FAKE or 1-888-278-3253
Web: www.doi.gov/iacb
Email: [email protected]
Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions
At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization.
The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience.
Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination.
This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores.
We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve.
Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence.
The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told.
Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter.
Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher