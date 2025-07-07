American Indian College Fund President: 'Our Work Is Not Finished'

Guest Opinion. As we learned last week, the nation’s legislators passed the Trump Administration’s reconciliation bill that included significant budget changes for many programs including many that serve Indian Country.

In spite of the outcome, we want to thank you for your calls and emails to your elected officials on behalf of Native students and Native higher education. You showed up for what is right: the future of our communities.

As you know from our advocacy, we opposed the reconciliation bill because of those budget changes and how they impacted education, health care, and safety. At the College Fund and throughout Indian Country, we are deeply worried about the cuts in funding and the changes in programs.

The future for all of our communities is intertwined with EVERY ONE of OUR shared communities. Our nation’s future depends on the future of every one of us. It is more critical than ever that we work together to educate the doctors, teachers, scientists and leaders of tomorrow.

The federal budget will have a profound impact on education, not just for Native communities, but for everyone. And although much was lost, we want to take time and remember our work together culminated in a few wins, too. For example, Pell Grants remain intact, ensuring the nation’s low- to middle-income students can study and enter the careers of their choice. In addition, “Workforce Pell Grants” were added for qualifying students enrolled in accredited workforce programs in high-skill, high-wage areas, even if the programs were short-term.

Know that our work is not finished. In Native cultures, we believe we cannot afford to throw away a single person’s gifts. Every individual has something to contribute, and every talent must be fostered for us all to flourish. To that end, we invite you to continue to walk beside us as we work to ensure Native students can further their education to give back to their communities—and that the remarkable tribal colleges and universities who serve Native and rural communities keep their doors open to graduate the skilled and talented workers we need.

We will be sharing our initiatives on our web site and social media regularly and we look forward to working alongside you as we work together to build a better future for our children, grandchildren, and generations to come.

Cheryl Crazy Bull, Wacinyanpi Win (They Depend on Her), the President and CEO of the American Indian College Fund, is a citizen of the Sicangu Lakota Nation. She has been in her position with the American Indian College Fund since 2012.

