Sunday Navajo Nation COVID-19 Update: 27 New Cases

Details By Native News Online Staff February 21, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Sunday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 27 new Covid-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and two more deaths. The total number of deaths is now 1,144 as of Sunday. Reports indicate that 15,989 individuals have recovered from Covid-19, and 242,063 Covid-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 29,535.

Navajo Nation Covid-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 5,438

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,848

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,486

Gallup Service Unit: 4,671

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,628

Shiprock Service Unit: 4,989

Tuba City Service Unit: 3,576

Winslow Service Unit: 1,881

* 18 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Sunday, the state of Arizona reported 1,804 new cases, Utah reported 701, and New Mexico reported 320 new cases. The Navajo Nation’s curfew remains in effect from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. (MST) seven days a week.

“We have to keep saying over and over, please continue to take all precautions even after you receive the Covid-19 vaccine. Yes, the vaccines are highly effective in preventing the Covid-19 virus, but it is not guaranteed and there remains great concern around the world over the new variants that continue to spread. Please be mindful of these factors and keep doing everything you can to stay safe and healthy. The safest place to be is at home here on the Navajo Nation. Stay home as much as possible, wear a mask or two in public, avoid gatherings, practice social distancing, and wash your hands often,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

Health care facilities across the Navajo Nation continue to administer Covid-19 vaccines during drive-thru events or by appointment. If you would like to receive the vaccine, please contact your health care provider for more information for your Service Unit.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of Covid-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19. For Covid-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

