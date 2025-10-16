Next on Native Bidaské: Gila River Gov. Lewis A Tribute to Ernie Stevens Jr. with Gov. Stephen Roe Lewis

Details By Levi Rickert October 16, 2025

Coming up next on Native Bidaské is a special interview with Gila River Indian Community Governor Stephen Roe Lewis. This episode is co-hosted by Native News Online Editor Levi Rickert and comedian/actor Chance Rush.

The conversation highlights Governor Lewis’s enduring friendship with Indian Gaming Association Chairman Ernie Stevens, Jr., who passed away unexpectedly on September 26, 2025. As a member of the Indian Gaming Association’s board of directors, Governor Lewis reflects on Chairman Stevens’ profound legacy and leadership. Over nearly 25 years, Stevens guided the Indian gaming industry’s growth from $11 billion to more than $43 billion in annual revenue..

Lewis also shares insights into the landmark project of solar-covered irrigation canals and river restoration efforts that blend traditional O’odham stewardship with cutting-edge sustainability practices on the Gila River Indian Reservation, the first initiative of its kind on any Native American reservation in the United States.

First elected in 2014, Lewis is now serving his fourth term as governor at Gila River. A member of the Akimel O’odham and Pee-Posh tribes, was educated at Arizona State University and Harvard’s Kennedy School, Lewis continues his father Rodney Lewis’s legacy of defending tribal sovereignty and advancing Native self-determination.

👉 Join us for this must-see conversation on Native Bidaské

Date: Friday, October 10th, 2025

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. CT / 10:00 a.m. MT / 9:00 a.m. PT

Streaming on: Facebook, YouTube, and the Native News Online website

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher