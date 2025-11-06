Navajo Nation Council Launches Website to Address Food Access Amid SNAP Suspension

Details By Native News Online Staff November 06, 2025

The 25th Navajo Nation Council has launched a public website to serve as a central hub for food access information as the Nation responds to the federal government’s suspension of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

The site, available at www.navajonationcouncil.org/supplemental-nutrition-assistance-program-snap, includes a directory of food bank and chapter distribution locations, guidance for households transitioning from SNAP to Navajo Nation food assistance programs, and contact details for immediate food support resources.

Speaker Crystalyne Curley and New Mexico Caucus Chair Amber Kanazbah Crotty convened an emergency coordination meeting Monday with the Navajo Nation Department of Health, the Division of Children and Family Services, and executive branch divisions and departments to address the growing food access crisis affecting Navajo families.

The meeting also included representatives from the State of New Mexico, the United Way of San Juan County, and partners from Arizona and Utah. Together, tribal and state leaders are developing a unified approach to ensure that food resources, emergency supplies, and nutritional assistance remain accessible across Navajo communities.

“The Navajo Nation is taking coordinated action to protect our people,” said Speaker Crystalyne Curley. “We are working closely with our partners across Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah to make sure food banks and local chapters have the resources necessary to assist our families, elders, and children. This is a time for leadership, compassion, and unity.”

Council Delegate Cherilyn Yazzie underscored the importance of collaboration across departments and agencies.

“Our families should never have to face hunger because of decisions made far from our Diné homelands,” Yazzie said. “We are working side by side with department heads, food banks, and state partners to make sure no one is left behind. This is not just about food—it’s about dignity, self-reliance, and protecting our people’s well-being.”

Crotty highlighted the growing partnerships between tribal and state entities.

“As the New Mexico Caucus Chair, I am encouraged by the strong partnerships emerging from this effort. Together, we are ensuring that our chapters and food banks work directly to distribute food, share accurate information, and support families transitioning from the federal SNAP program to the Navajo Nation’s Food Distribution Program,” she said.

The Navajo Nation Council, Office of the President and Vice President, and Executive Branch divisions and departments are working collectively through the Chiyáán Access Action Team, which is finalizing a comprehensive food access plan.

