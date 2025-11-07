Navajo Gaming to Honor Veterans with Ceremony at Twin Arrows Casino Resort

Details By Native News Online Staff November 07, 2025

The Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise (Navajo Gaming) will honor and celebrate veterans and veteran team members during a special Veterans Day program on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, at Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon in the Diné Event Center.

The program, titled “Honoring Our Veterans,” will open with a Presentation of Colors by the Chinle High School JROTC Color Guard, led by Sgt. Joseph DeLeon. The National Anthem will be performed by Kylie Jim, violinist and guitarist of August Remedy, followed by an invocation from Harry Clark (Haatalii) of Monument Valley, Utah.

Invited speakers include former Navajo Nation Chairman and Navajo Code Talker Peter MacDonald, Council Delegate Otto Tso, and Percy Piestewa, founder of the Piestewa Fallen Heroes Memorial and mother of the late Army Spc. Lori Piestewa, the first Native American woman killed in combat.

Special remarks will be given by John James, CEO of Navajo Gaming, who will recognize the service of veterans across the Navajo Nation and the contributions of Navajo Gaming’s own veteran employees.

The program will conclude with an Honor Song performed by Clark, followed by a reception for all guests. Herb Clah Jr., executive director of human resources for Navajo Gaming, will serve as master of ceremonies.

A highlight of the event will be the “Honoring Our Veterans” Wall, located in the rotunda. Attendees will receive a sticker to write the name of a veteran they wish to honor, which will then be placed on the banner wall—creating a visual tribute to service and remembrance.

“This event is an opportunity for us to pause and reflect on the tremendous courage and sacrifice of our veterans,” said John James, CEO of Navajo Gaming. “We’re proud to honor our community heroes and our own NNGE team members who have served our country with pride and dedication.”

The free event is open to the public. Veterans, active-duty service members, their families, and community members are encouraged to attend.

Where/When:10 a.m. – Noon, Tuesday, November 11, 2025

Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort, Diné Event Center

22181 Resort Boulevard

Flagstaff, AZ 86004

