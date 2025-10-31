Owner’s Representative / Project Management Services for Reservation Electrification Project

Inaja Band of Diegueño Mission Indians

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL 2025-02-PM

Owner’s Representative / Project Management Services for Reservation Electrification Project

Procurement Compliance Statement

This solicitation, a reissue of RFP-2025-02-PM, is issued pursuant to the Inaja Band of Diegueño Mission Indians’ Procurement Policy and, when federal funds are used, 2 CFR Part 200, to address updated project conditions and support the Tribe’s effort to introduce electrical power to the Inaja Reservation. The procurement method for this solicitation is Competitive Proposals (RFP). The contract will be awarded to the proposer whose proposal is most advantageous to the Tribe, considering price and other evaluation factors. No officer, employee, or agent of the Tribe with a real or apparent conflict of interest may participate in this procurement.

I. Project Overview and/or Company Profile/Background

The Inaja-Cosmit Band of Diegueño Mission Indians (“Tribe,” “Owner”), a federally recognized sovereign government, issues this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit competitive proposals from qualified firms to serve as Owner’s Representative / Project Manager for the electrification of the Reservation. The selected firm will provide comprehensive project management support through planning, entitlement, permitting, design, construction oversight, and project closeout. The purpose of this engagement is to safeguard the Tribe’s interests and ensure that scope, budget, schedule, quality, and compliance objectives are consistently met.

The Reservation, encompassing approximately 880 acres, is situated in northeastern San Diego County near Julian, adjacent to the Cleveland National Forest. Access is via Boulder Creek Road, which traverses privately owned lands. Electrification of the Reservation will require coordination with SDG&E and the facilitation of easements and rights-of-way with federal and private landowners. The Owner’s Representative will provide the technical leadership and oversight necessary to advance this multi-faceted infrastructure initiative.

II. About the Inaja-Cosmit Band of Diegueño Mission Indians

The Inaja-Cosmit Band of Diegueño Mission Indians is a federally recognized Tribe, listed in the Federal Register pursuant to the Indian Reorganization Act of 1934. The Tribe’s Reservation comprises approximately 880 acres within the ancestral territory of the Kumeyaay Nation, located along Boulder Creek Road near Julian, California, at the base of Cuyamaca Peak and adjoining the Cleveland National Forest.

The Reservation consists of two non-contiguous parcels known as Inaja and Cosmit, which were historically Kumeyaay settlements. Though these lands are now sparsely populated, they continue to hold deep cultural, linguistic, and ancestral significance for the Tribe. The Inaja-Cosmit Band maintains its identity as a sovereign government and exercises strong governance, cultural stewardship, and administrative capacity despite the region’s rugged terrain and limited infrastructure.

Today, the Tribe is advancing efforts toward energy independence and community resilience by introducing electrical power infrastructure to the Reservation for the first time in its history. The electrification of the Reservation will establish foundational utilities needed to support future housing, safety, environmental management, and long-term tribal self-determination.

III. Contract Negotiation

The Tribe reserves the inherent right to accept or reject any or all proposals, waive technicalities or formalities, and cancel this RFP at any time. The Tribe also reserves the right to enter discussions with firms deemed in the competitive range and may request clarifications or Best and Final Offers (BAFOs) prior to award. All contract negotiations will be conducted consistent with tribal law, the Tribe’s Procurement Policy, and federal requirements to ensure transparency, fairness, and accountability.

IV. Current Conditions and Project Urgency

The Inaja Reservation is presently without access to electrical power, limiting the Tribe’s ability to provide safe housing, fire protection, and essential community services. The nearest viable power connection is located several miles away, requiring coordination with SDG&E, federal agencies, and neighboring private landowners. This project will assess connection options, preferably overhead power line connections, and renewable energy alternatives to ensure the Tribe’s sovereignty, safety, and long-term sustainability.

The Tribe views electrification as a foundational step toward self-determination and community revitalization, enabling future housing, economic development, emergency preparedness, and cultural preservation activities.

V. Use and Disclosure of Information

All materials submitted in response to this RFP will be treated as confidential to the extent permitted by law. The Tribe retains the right and obligation to disclose information to auditors, federal agencies, pass-through entities, and other oversight authorities when required. Any confidentiality agreements entered with proposers shall not override these mandatory disclosure obligations. The issuance of addenda, clarifications, or responses to proposer questions will be made in writing and distributed to all prospective offerors to ensure equal access to information.

VI. Vendor Costs

Preparation of proposals and participation in this procurement process is at the sole expense of the proposer. No costs associated with responding to this RFP, attending interviews, or providing additional information will be reimbursed by the Tribe.

VII. Proposal Submission Timeline

RFP Release Date: October 28, 2025

October 28, 2025 Deadline for Questions: November 7, 2025, 5:00 p.m. PT

November 7, 2025, 5:00 p.m. PT Final Addenda/Responses to Questions Issued: November 14, 2025

November 14, 2025 Proposal Submission Deadline: November 27, 2025, 5:00 p.m. PT

November 27, 2025, 5:00 p.m. PT Interviews (if any): Week of December 1, 2025

Week of December 1, 2025 Target Notice of Intent to Award: On or about December 8, 2025

From issuance, until award, all questions and communications must be directed exclusively to the Selection Committee at the email address designated below. Unauthorized contact with other Tribal representatives, officials, or consultants regarding this solicitation is prohibited and may result in disqualification.

VIII. RFP Description

The Inaja-Cosmit Band of Diegueño Mission Indians (“Tribe,” “Owner”), a federally recognized sovereign government, invites competitive proposals from qualified and experienced Owner’s Representative / Project Management firms to provide professional services for the electrification of the Tribe’s Reservation lands. This Project is of significant strategic importance to the Tribe, as electrification is essential for community development, public health and safety, housing expansion, environmental stewardship, and the exercise of self-determination over Tribal lands.

The selected Owner’s Representative will provide comprehensive, independent professional services spanning all phases of the Project. These include but are not limited to pre-development planning and entitlement, permitting and environmental review, design coordination, construction oversight, commissioning, and administrative closeout. The Tribe requires that the Owner’s Representative apply the highest standards of professional care, diligence, and technical competence to ensure that the Project is advanced on schedule, within budget, and in compliance with tribal law, federal funding requirements (including 2 CFR Part 200), and all other applicable statutes and regulations.

The Owner’s Representative shall serve as an independent representative and advisor to the Tribe, exercising an uncompromising duty of loyalty to the Tribe’s sovereign interests. The firm will be expected to identify risks and present strategies for mitigation, monitor and enforce compliance with applicable codes and contractual obligations, and ensure accurate and timely communication of all issues, progress, and recommendations. Respondents must provide detailed, specific responses to all requirements of this RFP and demonstrate that they possess the organizational capacity, technical expertise, and past performance necessary to carry out this engagement successfully.

IX. Scope of Services

The Owner’s Representative shall provide end-to-end project management and oversight services, structured into the following categories. All services shall be delivered in strict adherence to Tribal and federal compliance requirements, with thorough documentation and reporting to ensure accountability.

Pre-Construction and Entitlement Phase

Program Development: Collaborate with the Tribe, SDG&E, architects, engineers, and legal counsel to develop a comprehensive program of infrastructure, utility, and environmental requirements. Verify alignment of program scope with budget and schedule objectives and prepare a Program Reconciliation Report documenting any variances.

Collaborate with the Tribe, SDG&E, architects, engineers, and legal counsel to develop a comprehensive program of infrastructure, utility, and environmental requirements. Verify alignment of program scope with budget and schedule objectives and prepare a Program Reconciliation Report documenting any variances. Power Connection Feasibility: The Owner’s Representative will assist the Tribe in evaluating connection options, with a preference for overhead power line connections due to topographic conditions and cost considerations. The assessment will include review of potential SDG&E interconnection points, required easements, right-of-way access, and regulatory approvals. Renewable and hybrid energy options may also be evaluated to support long-term energy resilience and Tribal sovereignty.

The Owner’s Representative will assist the Tribe in evaluating connection options, with a preference for overhead power line connections due to topographic conditions and cost considerations. The assessment will include review of potential SDG&E interconnection points, required easements, right-of-way access, and regulatory approvals. Renewable and hybrid energy options may also be evaluated to support long-term energy resilience and Tribal sovereignty. Budget Management: Prepare and maintain a detailed project budget that includes hard and soft costs, contingencies, allowances, escalation, and cash flow forecasts. Update and reconcile the budget at each design milestone. Provide independent validation of cost estimates prepared by consultants or contractors.

Prepare and maintain a detailed project budget that includes hard and soft costs, contingencies, allowances, escalation, and cash flow forecasts. Update and reconcile the budget at each design milestone. Provide independent validation of cost estimates prepared by consultants or contractors. Schedule Management: Develop a master project schedule covering planning, entitlement, design, permitting, construction, commissioning, and occupancy. Identify the critical path and ensure milestones are realistic. Provide regular updates and advise the Tribe of risks to schedule integrity.

Develop a master project schedule covering planning, entitlement, design, permitting, construction, commissioning, and occupancy. Identify the critical path and ensure milestones are realistic. Provide regular updates and advise the Tribe of risks to schedule integrity. Permitting and Regulatory Compliance: Identify all applicable Tribal, federal, state, and local permits, approvals, and environmental requirements. Prepare a Permit Tracking Log and monitor status through approval. Ensure coordination with CEQA/NEPA obligations as applicable.

Identify all applicable Tribal, federal, state, and local permits, approvals, and environmental requirements. Prepare a Permit Tracking Log and monitor status through approval. Ensure coordination with CEQA/NEPA obligations as applicable. Design and Constructability Review: Review design documents at each phase (schematic, design development, construction documents) for constructability, cost adherence, schedule feasibility, code compliance, and consistency with Tribal objectives. Maintain a Design Review Comment Log with responses and resolutions.

Review design documents at each phase (schematic, design development, construction documents) for constructability, cost adherence, schedule feasibility, code compliance, and consistency with Tribal objectives. Maintain a Design Review Comment Log with responses and resolutions. Risk and Issue Management: Establish and maintain a risk register identifying potential risks (technical, regulatory, financial, environmental). Recommend mitigation measures and provide monthly updates to the Tribe.

Construction Phase

Contract Administration Oversight: Monitor the general contractor’s compliance with contract requirements. Review contractor schedules and progress updates. Track milestone completion and variance from the baseline schedule.

Monitor the general contractor’s compliance with contract requirements. Review contractor schedules and progress updates. Track milestone completion and variance from the baseline schedule. Submittals and RFIs: Review submittals and requests for information to confirm compliance with design intent. Maintain an RFI/Submittal Log and ensure timely responses from the design team.

Review submittals and requests for information to confirm compliance with design intent. Maintain an RFI/Submittal Log and ensure timely responses from the design team. Change Orders and Pay Applications: Evaluate proposed change orders for entitlement, cost reasonableness, and schedule impact. Provide written recommendations to the Tribe. Review monthly pay applications for accuracy, work-in-place verification, and alignment with contract terms.

Evaluate proposed change orders for entitlement, cost reasonableness, and schedule impact. Provide written recommendations to the Tribe. Review monthly pay applications for accuracy, work-in-place verification, and alignment with contract terms. Meetings and Reporting: Attend pre-construction conferences, weekly construction meetings, and all critical milestone meetings. Prepare and deliver monthly status reports to the Tribe, including cost-to-date, schedule performance, risk updates, non-conformance reports, and photographs.

Attend pre-construction conferences, weekly construction meetings, and all critical milestone meetings. Prepare and deliver monthly status reports to the Tribe, including cost-to-date, schedule performance, risk updates, non-conformance reports, and photographs. Quality Assurance and Inspections: Monitor inspections performed by architects, engineers, and authorities having jurisdiction. Document deficiencies and ensure corrective actions are implemented.

Estimating and Cost Management

Independent Estimating: Prepare Owner’s independent estimates at schematic design, design development, and 100% construction documents. Compare against contractor estimates and reconcile discrepancies.

Prepare Owner’s independent estimates at schematic design, design development, and 100% construction documents. Compare against contractor estimates and reconcile discrepancies. Cost Tracking: Maintain a live cost-tracking log comparing actual costs to budget. Report on cost trends, variances, and forecasted outcomes monthly.

Maintain a live cost-tracking log comparing actual costs to budget. Report on cost trends, variances, and forecasted outcomes monthly. Value Engineering: Facilitate structured value engineering sessions at major design milestones, ensuring that proposed changes maintain functionality and quality while reducing costs. Document VE decisions in a Value Engineering Log approved by the Tribe.

Inspection and Commissioning

Plan Check and Code Compliance: Ensure all required plan checks and inspections are completed in accordance with tribal law, building codes, and funding agency requirements. • Commissioning Oversight: Oversee the commissioning process, including preparation of commissioning plans, system testing, and verification of performance against acceptance criteria. Confirm resolution of all deficiencies.

Ensure all required plan checks and inspections are completed in accordance with tribal law, building codes, and funding agency requirements. • Oversee the commissioning process, including preparation of commissioning plans, system testing, and verification of performance against acceptance criteria. Confirm resolution of all deficiencies. Turnover Documentation: Ensure delivery of complete as-built drawings, warranties, equipment manuals, maintenance schedules, and training sessions for Tribal personnel. Require that all turnover materials be delivered both in hardcopy and electronic formats (PDF, CAD/BIM files as applicable).

Closeout and Records Retention

Contract Closeout: Verify completion of all contract requirements by contractors and consultants, including delivery of lien waivers and final payment documentation. • Closeout Report: Prepare a comprehensive closeout report summarizing budget performance, schedule outcomes, risks encountered, resolutions achieved, and lessons learned.

Verify completion of all contract requirements by contractors and consultants, including delivery of lien waivers and final payment documentation. • Prepare a comprehensive closeout report summarizing budget performance, schedule outcomes, risks encountered, resolutions achieved, and lessons learned. Records Retention: Assemble and deliver all project documents in both searchable PDF and, where applicable, native electronic formats acceptable to the Tribe (e.g., CAD/BIM files), organized by category, indexed, and suitable for audit or future reference. Records shall be maintained for not less than three (3) years from the date of submission of the final expenditure report, or longer if required to resolve any audit, claim, or litigation, consistent with 2 CFR 200.334.

X. Requirements

a) Proposal Response: Each proposal must provide a complete and detailed response to all requirements of this RFP. Failure to respond fully may result in disqualification. b) Communication and Reporting: The Owner’s Representative shall provide written monthly status reports, and additional special reports upon request, covering cost, schedule, risks, quality, and compliance. Reports must include narrative analysis, updated logs (budget, schedule, risk, RFI, submittal, change order), and supporting exhibits. c) Chain of Authority: The Owner’s Representative shall act only upon direction from authorized Tribal officials and shall not exercise independent contracting authority. d) Confidentiality: All project-related data, reports, and documents are the property of the Tribe. No disclosure or use of such information is permitted without prior written authorization from the Tribe. Confidentiality obligations shall survive contract completion or termination.

e) Implementation: The Owner’s Representative shall act diligently to implement Tribal decisions and advance the Project in alignment with approved budget, schedule, and scope. The firm shall apply recognized best practices in project management, construction oversight, and risk mitigation.

f) Recordkeeping and Audit: The firm shall maintain complete, accurate, and contemporaneous records of all services performed, in compliance with tribal law, federal requirements, and the Tribe’s Procurement Policy. All records must be available for inspection by the Tribe, auditors, and federal or state oversight entities upon request. g) Conflict of Interest: The firm shall disclose all potential conflicts of interest in its proposal. The duty to disclose is ongoing throughout the life of the contract.

XI. Compliance

The Owner’s Representative must comply with all applicable Tribal, federal, state, and local laws, regulations, and codes. When federal funds are utilized, compliance with 2 CFR Part 200 is mandatory. The Owner’s Representative shall cooperate fully with all audits, monitoring reviews, and inspections by the Tribe or external oversight bodies, and must maintain complete and accurate project records for the required retention period.

XII. Minimum Qualifications

Each proposer must clearly demonstrate that it meets the following minimum qualifications. Failure to provide evidence of these qualifications may result in disqualification.

a) Organizational Experience: The proposed firm must demonstrate not less than five (5) consecutive years of verifiable experience providing Owner’s Representative or Project Management services on infrastructure, electrification, utility, or comparable construction projects of similar size and complexity. Proposals should include documentation of at least three (3) successfully completed projects of similar scope.

b) Key Personnel: The designated Project Manager must individually have a minimum of seven (7) years of professional project management experience and must have personally overseen at least two comparable projects from pre-design through final closeout. Resumes for all key team members must be included, showing education, licensure, certifications, and specific project experience.

c) Technical Expertise: The firm must show demonstrated expertise in each of the following areas:

Cost estimation, budgeting, and cost control systems;

Schedule development, CPM scheduling, and recovery planning;

Utility coordination, particularly with regional or investor-owned utilities; • Environmental and regulatory compliance, including permitting and CEQA/NEPA processes;

Contract administration, including review of change orders, pay applications, and performance monitoring.

In addition, preference will be given to firms with demonstrated experience managing electrification projects in California or comparable jurisdictions, with specific familiarity with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), including preparation of environmental documentation and coordination with state and local agencies.

d) Tribal and Remote Experience: Demonstrated experience providing Owner’s Representative or Project Management services for Tribal governments or for projects located in rural or remote areas requiring easement or right-of-way coordination is strongly preferred.

e) Licensure and Insurance: Firms must hold, or be able to obtain prior to contract execution, all professional licenses, registrations, and insurances required to perform the services. Insurance coverage shall include, at a minimum, professional liability/errors and omissions, general commercial liability, automobile liability, and workers’ compensation in amounts acceptable to the Tribe. Proof of licensure and a certificate of insurance (or letter of commitment from a carrier) must be included in the proposal.

XIII. Suspension and Debarment Certification

By submitting a proposal, the firm certifies, consistent with 2 CFR Part 200 requirements, that neither the firm nor its principals are presently suspended, debarred, proposed for debarment, declared ineligible, or otherwise excluded from participation in federally funded programs. Each proposer must:

Provide its Unique Entity Identifier (UEI) and evidence of active registration in the federal System for Award Management (SAM.gov).

Disclose any suspension, debarment, proposed debarment, voluntary exclusion, indictment, conviction, civil judgment, or settlement within the last five (5) years, including details of the initiating agency, dates of action, and resolution.

Certify that no principal, owner, officer, director, or individual in a position of responsibility for administration of federal, state, or tribal funds is currently subject to any such action.

Providing false or incomplete certifications shall be grounds for rejection of the proposal, termination of any resulting contract, and possible referral to appropriate authorities for criminal or civil enforcement.

XIV. Required Information

Proposals must be complete, page-numbered, and organized in the order listed below. Each section should provide sufficient detail to allow the Tribe to conduct a thorough evaluation.

a) Cover Letter: Signed by an authorized officer of the firm, committing the firm to the proposal for a minimum of one hundred twenty (120) days. The cover letter shall include the firm’s UEI, and a statement confirming active SAM.gov registration.

b) Statement of Work and Technical Approach: A narrative demonstrating the firm’s understanding of the objectives, scope, and complexities of the Project, including methods for coordination, schedule control, cost management, risk mitigation, and compliance.

c) Project Team: Description of the firm, organizational chart, and resumes of all key personnel. Identify the day-to-day Project Manager and an executive-level point of contact. d) Work Plan Summary: A detailed outline of the proposed tasks, sequencing, deliverables, and performance measurement methods. Include risk identification and mitigation strategies. Provide a preliminary Gantt chart or schedule.

e) Prior Experience: Descriptions of up to five (5) relevant projects performed within the last ten (10) years. Each description shall include client name, address, and phone number; responsible client contact person; project scope; role of the firm; contract value; start and completion dates; and project outcome. At least one project completed for a Tribal government is preferred. Provide contact information that is current and verifiable.

f) References: At least three (3) references from past clients for projects of similar scope. Each must include the name, title, telephone number, and email address of the reference. g) Conflicts of Interest: A statement disclosing any current or prior relationships between the firm (or its team members) and the Tribe, its officials, employees, consultants, or SDG&E. If no such conflicts exist, a statement to that effect must be included. h) Fee Proposal: Provide fixed fees for each project phase (Pre-Development, Pre Construction, Construction, and Closeout). Identify reimbursable expenses, expense multipliers, and assumptions. Provide an hourly rate schedule for all proposed personnel. Identify any deferred payment options, if applicable, that defer payment until closing of financing or another identified milestone.

i) Schedule and Time Estimates: Provide an estimated schedule with major milestones and total anticipated duration from Notice to Proceed through Project closeout. j) Confidentiality Statement: A statement acknowledging that all documents and findings prepared in connection with the Project will be treated as confidential and proprietary to the Tribe.

k) Costs Incurred Statement: An acknowledgment that all costs incurred in preparation of the proposal are borne solely by the proposer.

l) Professional Licenses and Insurance: List all current applicable professional licenses and attach evidence of insurance coverage.

m) Indian Preference Documentation: Firms seeking consideration under Indian Preference pursuant to Section 7(b) of the Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act (25 U.S.C. § 450e(b)) must include documentation showing that the firm is at least fifty one percent owned and controlled by one or more enrolled members of a federally recognized Tribe. A signed certification of ownership and proof of Tribal enrollment are sufficient. Firms that are not Indian-owned may instead submit a brief plan describing how they will provide preference in hiring, training, or subcontracting to qualified Indian individuals or Indian-owned businesses.

n) Suspension/Debarment Response: Respond to each of the following:

Whether the firm or any principal is currently suspended, debarred, or declared ineligible by any federal, state, or tribal entity;

Whether the firm or any principal has been suspended, debarred, or voluntarily excluded in the past five years;

Whether the firm or any principal has a proposed debarment pending, or has been indicted, convicted, or had a civil judgment rendered against them within the past five years for fraud, official misconduct, or similar matters.

For each “yes” answer, provide detailed information including the individual/entity involved, initiating agency, dates, and outcome.

XV. Evaluation Criteria

All proposals will be evaluated in accordance with the Tribe’s Procurement Policy. A Selection Committee composed of tribal representatives and advisors, each having executed a conflict-of interest disclosure, will review and score the proposals. The evaluation will be based on the following weighted criteria:

a) Technical Approach and Understanding (30%) – The depth of the proposer’s understanding of the Project objectives, tasks, and responsibilities, and the soundness of its proposed methodologies.

b) Team Qualifications and Capacity (25%) – The qualifications, experience, and availability of key personnel, including the proposed Project Manager.

c) Relevant Experience and Past Performance (20%) – Demonstrated success in delivering projects of similar size and complexity, with preference for Tribal or rural/remote projects.

d) Cost and Overall Value (20%) – The competitiveness and realism of the fee proposal, including clarity of multipliers, reimbursables, and assumptions.

e) Tribal/Remote Context Experience (5%) – Specific, demonstrated experience working with Tribal governments or projects involving unique jurisdictional, cultural, or remote site challenges.

The Tribe may conduct reference checks, background verifications, and interviews with shortlisted firms. Clarifications or Best and Final Offers may be requested as deemed necessary. The contract will be awarded to the proposer offering the best overall value to the Tribe, determined in accordance with the weighted evaluation factors established in this RFP and taking into account both cost and qualitative criteria.

XVI. Indian Preference

To the extent permitted by federal law and regulations, the Tribe may apply Indian Preference in the award of this contract consistent with Section 7(b) of the Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act (25 U.S.C. § 450e(b)). Firms seeking consideration shall indicate eligibility and provide supporting documentation in their proposal.

XVII. Submission of Proposals and Requests for Information

All inquiries must be submitted in writing by email to [email protected], the Tribe’s designated procurement email for this solicitation. Messages sent to this address are reviewed by the individual managing the process and shared with the Selection Committee to ensure transparency and equal access to information. Responses to all inquiries will be issued through written addenda distributed to all known recipients of the RFP.

Proposals must be submitted electronically, in PDF format, by email to the Inaja Band of Diegueño Mission Indians, at [email protected]. Proposals are due no later than November 27, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

The subject line must read: “Proposal – RFP-2025-02-PM – Confidential”

Each proposal must be compiled into a single, bookmarked, page-numbered PDF that includes all required attachments, résumés, certifications, and supporting materials. If the proposal file exceeds 20 MB, the proposer shall email a secure download link in lieu of attachment. Do not submit via file-sharing sites that require account creation to access. Proposals received after the deadline, delivered to any other address, or submitted in other formats will not be considered. Receipt of a submission confirmation email does not constitute acceptance of a late or incomplete proposal.