Why Organic Baby Formula Is Worth the Investment?

Many parents are conscious consumers, but the downside of reading labels is that it’s a habit that can quickly become a daunting task. When you see words like ‘clean’ or ‘organic’, what does that really even mean?

Thankfully, in Europe, those terms are more than mere marketing language; they verify that products have organic certification, a stamp of assurance that strict safety and nutritional standards have been met.

If you would like to learn more about the safeguards and regulations required for European organic baby formula before your little one takes their first sip, keep reading!

What Makes a Baby Formula Organic?

At the most basic level, organic food is produced in compliance with more natural practices as opposed to conventional farming, which allows the use of more chemicals. There are different levels of ‘organicness’, if you will, that are worth taking note of.

A clear example of this scenario is that in the US, you might find a formula isn’t calling itself an ‘organic formula’ flat-out, but you could see a few ingredients of organic origin on the ingredients list. Better yet is a product labeled ‘made with organic ingredients’ – which is a protected label meaning at least 70% of ingredients must be organic. Finally, at the top rung, you will find the USDA organic label. USDA organic certification requires at least 95% of ingredients to be organic.

In Europe, the equivalent of the USDA organic label is the EU organic label, but there are a few European regulations that exceed American standards. While both organic certifications require at least 95% organic ingredients, only Europe has set minimums that limit the amount of contaminants, which assures a safer and cleaner formula.

An example of a truly pure formula is the Swiss brand Holle, which doesn't just claim to be ‘clean’, but results actually back up this claim. Recently, Consumer Reports tested 41 formula brands for several toxins, and Holle was ranked as a top choice for safety, thanks to having low/undetectable contaminants such as mercury and lead in their Holle Cow Stage 1 formula!

Strict Quality Standards and Certifications

While EU organic is the standard government-regulated organic certification throughout Europe, there are many private certifications as well. This means that products could end up with many organic certifications.

HiPP organic baby formula is a prime example of this, as all HiPP organic formulas are EU organic certified. Additionally, HiPP has their own certification, the ‘HiPP organic seal’, which is exclusively applied to HiPP products. This seal goes above and beyond EU standards and lets parents know that HiPP formulas are quality assured.

Many Holle baby formula also has an added certification, Demeter. The Demeter association is the leader in biodynamic farming, which takes organic farming to the next level. Biodynamic farming takes a holistic approach, which is kinder to the earth, people, and animals. In fact, Demeter certification is known as the strictest organic certification globally!

Clean Ingredients You Can Trust

It is no surprise that HiPP and Holle are two of the most popular organic formula brands in Europe, largely due to all the protections they have in place to ensure product purity and safety! While both brands have wholesome options to nourish your little one, they each take a different approach to infant nutrition and you just might find one brand aligns with your values over the other.

HiPP uses a combination of nature and science to craft organic infant formula recipes with advanced ingredients that work to bridge the gap between breast milk and formula. Combining prebiotics from lactose and probiotic lactic cultures from real breast milk creates support for strong immunity, healthy digestion, and happy tummies!

Holle, on the other hand, takes a simple approach. You will notice that Holle recipes have a very short ingredient list; this is due to the fact that Holle focuses only on essential, high-quality ingredients and uses Demeter milk whenever possible.

Peace of Mind for Parents: Baby is Getting High-quality Nutrition

The increasing popularity and demand for European organic formula is understandable. Parents are impressed by the ‘proof in the pudding’ as many families have noticed the difference that clean ingredients make is remarkable!

