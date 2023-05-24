‘Road to Healing’ Will Visit Boarding School Survivors in Minnesota on June 3

Tags

Details By Jenna Kunze May 24, 2023

The Department of the Interior announced Friday that Interior Secretary Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo) and Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland (Bay Mills Indian Community) will travel to Mille Lacs County, Minnesota on Saturday, June 3, 2023 for the seventh stop on “The Road to Healing” tour.

The visit is part of a yearlong tour across the country that provides Native American survivors of Indian boarding schools and their descendants an opportunity to share their experiences.

Minnesota hosted at least 16 federal Indian boarding schools, according to the Interior’s 2022 investigative report listing 408 federally supported boarding schools. The report was one outcome from the Interior’s Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative to shed light on the troubled history of Federal Indian boarding school policies and their legacy. Following the publication of Volume 1 of the department’s investigative report last May, Haaland announced the “Road to Healing” initiative to collect oral histories—with trauma-informed support— from impacted Native communities.

Previous stops for The Road to Healing tour include Native American communities in Anadarko,Oklahoma; Pellston, Michigan; the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota; the Gila River Indian Community in Arizona; Many Farms, Arizona on the Navajo Nation; and the Tulalip Reservation in Washington.

Native News Online will be onsite for the June 3 event as part of its ongoing reporting project on Indian boarding schools and their effects on Native American families and communities.

More Stories Like This

Native News is free to read. We hope you enjoyed the story you've just read. For the past dozen years, we’ve covered the most important news stories that are usually overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the rise of the American Indian Movement (AIM), to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous People (MMIP) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools. Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps. Most readers donate between $10 and $25 to help us cover the costs of salaries, travel and maintaining our digital platforms. If you’re in a position to do so, we ask you to consider making a recurring donation of $12 per month to join the Founder's Circle. All donations help us remain a force for change in Indian Country and tell the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter