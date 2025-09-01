Leech Lake Housing Office a Total Loss After Holiday Fire

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff September 01, 2025

The Leech Lake Housing Authority building was destroyed by fire overnight on Labor Day, Monday, September 1, 2025, on the Leech Lake Indian Reservation in Cass Lake, Minn. Tribal officials confirmed the building was a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains unknown and is currently under investigation. No injuries have been reported.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

The housing authority had been scheduled to close Monday in observance of the Labor Day holiday. In a message posted to its Facebook page, housing authority officials said staff are working quickly to establish temporary operations in order to resume services for Leech Lake tribal citizens.

Tribal citizens in need of housing assistance should refer to the tribal authority's Facebook page for the latest updates.

The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe is one of 11 federally recognized tribes in the state of Minnesota.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher