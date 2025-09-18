LAND BACK: Smithfield Foods Donates 103 Acres of Farmland to the Coharie Tribe During Annual Powwow

Details By Native News Online Staff September 18, 2025

During the 55th annual Coharie Powwow in Clinton, North Carolina, held on Saturday, Sept. 13, Smithfield Foods made a significant gesture of support by donating 103 acres of farmland to the Coharie Tribe.

“At Smithfield, we believe that strong communities are the foundation of a thriving future,” said Craig Craft, real estate specialist for Smithfield Foods. “We are honored to donate 103 acres of farmland to the Coharie Tribe to support agriculture, youth education and conservation for future generations.”

The Coharie Tribe, a state-recognized Native American community descended from the Neusiok Indians, has long-standing ties to Sampson County. Through events like the Coharie Powwow, the tribe actively works to preserve its culture and pass down its traditions.

“As members of the Coharie Tribe, we feel humbly grateful for the recognition and land gift we recently received from Smithfield Foods,” said Greg Jacobs, tribal administrator for the Coharie Tribe. “For many years, Smithfield has increased our opportunity for gainful employment. Our ancestors’ visions are being fulfilled as we improve the quality of life for present and future generations, and we thank Smithfield for being a catalyst for the growth of our community.”

This land donation is part of Smithfield’s broader commitment to fostering stronger communities through local partnerships and impactful initiatives. Whether it’s supporting public services, advancing education, or addressing food insecurity, the company continues to invest in efforts that bring lasting, positive change.

