Chickasaw Hall of Fame Nominations Now Accepted

Details By Native News Online Staff October 22, 2025

The Chickasaw Nation is now accepting nominations for the 2026 class of the Chickasaw Hall of Fame, honoring citizens who have made lasting contributions to their Nation, communities, and beyond.

Eligible nominees must be enrolled Chickasaw citizens, living or deceased. Current Chickasaw Nation employees and elected officials serving active terms are not eligible. Nominees do not need to reside in Oklahoma, and submissions may be made by anyone.

Candidates should have distinguished themselves through excellence in their profession, cultural endeavors, art, public service, or other achievements that bring honor to the Chickasaw people. Nominees may also be recognized for exceptional contributions that have benefited the Chickasaw Nation or society at large.

Those selected for induction must attend the 2026 ceremony, while nominators of posthumous honorees are required to be present on their behalf.

Each new inductee will be commemorated with a personalized plaque in the Chickasaw Nation Aaholiitobli’ Honor Garden—located on the Chickasaw Cultural Center campus in Sulphur, Oklahoma. The garden’s design reflects traditional Chickasaw culture, incorporating symbols of the four directions and spirals representing life and continuity.

To view current Hall of Fame members or learn more about the nomination process, visit HOF.Chickasaw.net or explore the Honor Garden in person at the Chickasaw Cultural Center.

All nominations must be submitted online by Monday, November 3.

