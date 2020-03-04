Red Earth Festival Looking for Emerging Native Artists
OKLAHOMA CITY — The non-profit producer of the award-winning Red Earth Festival is calling for applications for the Red Earth Emerging Artist Award.
The annual award provides funding to emerging Native American artists, allowing them to participate in Oklahoma City’s annual Red Earth Festival.
Red Earth Inc., which produces the festival, recently announced the event is moving from the Cox Convention Center in downtown Oklahoma City to the Event Center at the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort. The new location is tribally owned and just minutes east of downtown on I-40.
The award is presented for the 34th annual Red Earth Festival, scheduled June 13-14, at The Event Center at the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort in Shawnee.
The Emerging Artist Award provides booth space at the Festival Art Market, an opportunity to compete in the Red Earth Festival art competition and $150 for expenses. Deadline to apply for consideration is April 10.
Past recipients have included Amber DeBoise (Navajo) and Kaitlyn Tingle (Choctaw) in 2018, and Steven Morales (Cherokee) in 2019, according to a news release.
To qualify, applicants must be a U.S. citizen, at least 19 years of age and be able to provide proof of tribal membership in a federal or state-recognized tribal entity. Applicants are not required to be enrolled in a school or fine arts program.
Applicants must fill out an Artist Application, provide three to five images of artwork, submit a one-page resume of art education, experience and achievements, and an artist background.
Visit www.RedEarth.org or call (405) 427-5228 for additional information.