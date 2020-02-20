A&E: Red Earth Festival relocates, Powwows and more
Published Feb. 20, 2020
Welcome to Native News Online’s weekly column highlighting arts, entertainment and cultural events taking place all across Indian Country. Every Thursday morning, we’re delivering a round-up of festivities you might want to check out, if they’re happening in your area or if you’re traveling.
Today, we talk about Red Earth Festival’s big move, a fest featuring Indigenous films, an event for young Native parents and a quick breakdown of upcoming Powwows.
Oklahoma’s Red Earth Festival moves to Grand Casino Hotel & Resort
June 13-14, 2020
Event Center at Grand Casino Hotel and Resort
777 Grand Casino Boulevard, Shawnee, Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY – For more than three decades, the annual Red Earth Festival has spotlighted award-winning Native visual artists. Now, it’s changing up its location.
This week, festival organizers announced the event is moving from the Cox Convention Center in downtown Oklahoma City to the Event Center at the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort. The new location is tribally owned and just minutes east of downtown on I-40.
Now in its 34th year, Red Earth draws thousands of attendees to its three-day, juried arts festival. A diverse selection of art is available for purchase. According to a statement posted on Red Earth’s website, festival organizers are pleased with the move.
“Through the years, Red Earth has matured into one of the most comprehensive Native arts events of its type, providing an outstanding opportunity to experience the unique and varied Native cultures that make Oklahoma unique,” the statement said. “The Grand Event Center & Resort is an impressive venue for the Red Earth Festival. We think you’ll appreciate the on-site 14-story Guestroom Tower with special Red Earth Festival Room Rates, six on-site restaurants, twin rooftop pools, free covered parking, complimentary valet and an available on-site RV Park.”
For those planning to attend, the 2020 event features an array of activities, including: the Red Earth Art Competition, New Sunrise Awards Breakfast, Red Earth Dance & Special Performances and Ask the Experts, among other attractions.
California’s American Indian & Indigenous Film Festival
Feb. 20-22
Pechanga Resort & Casino
45000 Pechanga Pkwy Temecula, California
If you’re in Southern California, and looking for Native-made cinema, you’re in luck. For three days, California’s American Indian & Indian Indigenous Film Festival screens acclaimed films at the Pechanga Resort & Casino, putting deserved attention on contemporary American Indian filmmakers, producers, directors and actors.
The fest kicks off with California Premiere of Blood Memory (Thursday, 7 p.m.). Then, on Friday, the event hosts a “Family Feature,” nîpawistamâsowin: We Will Stand Up (Friday, 5 p.m.), and also the California premiere of Blood Quantum at 7:30 p.m.
On Saturday, its screens the California premiere of Sisters Rising (4 p.m.) and then the U.S. premiere of The Grizzlies at 7 p.m. Tickets are available here.
According to its website, the festival offers audiences in Southern California “the finest work in American Indian film and media on an annual basis.”
Santa Fe Indian Center hosts ‘Gathering for Young Families’
Saturday, Feb. 22
Noon-1 p.m., 1420 Cerrillos Road, Santa Fe
Call (505) 660-4210 to RSVP
SANTA FE – For those looking for some extra guidance with raising their little ones, the Santa Fe Indian Center welcomes young Native parents (29 years and younger) to participate in a fun hour of activities and to give input on how Santa Fe can better support your education and career goals as young parents. According to a statement, the event offers free child care, food, drinks and a Walmart gift card.
Aside from special events like this, the Santa Fe Indian Center provides year-round services to Native people in Santa Fe County through emergency financial assistance, programs and events, food, clothing and other Resources. Donations are always accepted.
Later this month, the Santa Fe Indian Center Lecture Series presents “The Ludicrous Authority of Colonization and the Indigenous Dismantle.” This free presentation, held onsite at the center, happens March 5 at 6 p.m.
35th Annual Stan Purser Memorial Powwow Weekend
Feb. 21-22
Port Gamble S’Klallam Gym
31912 Little Boston Rd, Kingston, Washington
Friday, things kick off with Coastal Jam and dinner at 5 p.m. Coastal Singing and dancing to follow. Then, on Saturday, the Powwow starts with a 2 p.m. Feast followed by Grand Entry at 4 p.m. Attendees can expect Intertribal singing and dancing, musical chairs and a candy toss. Along with that, there will be vendors offering jewelry, apparel, décor and more. All dancers, singers and spectators are invited and welcome to attend. For more information,
OTHER EVENTS AND POWWOWS HAPPENING SOON:
Honoring our Elders Winter Wacipi
Feb. 21-23
Treasure Island Resort & Casino Event Center
5734 Sturgeon Lake Road, Welch, Minnesota
Muckleshoot Winter Powwow
Saturday, Feb. 22
Muckleshoot Tribal School
15209 SE 376th Street, Auburn, Washington
6th Annual Princess Place Pow Wow
Feb. 22-23
Princess Place Preserve
2500 Princess Place Road, Palm Coast, Florida
Talking Stick Festival Powwow
Sunday, Feb. 23
Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre
181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver, BC – Canada