With New Covid-19 Cases Are on Decline on Navajo Nation, President Nez Still Pushes Caution

Details By Native News Online Staff February 28, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — There is encouraging news on the Navajo Nation: New Covid-19 cases are trending downward. For almost two weeks, daily reports of new cases have been less than 50 per day.

Even with the new Covid-19 on the decline, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez is still advising Navajo citizens to exercise caution.

“It’s uplifting to see that our Navajo people are making progress in fighting Covid-19, but we have to remember that there are several variants that continue to spread, the most recent being in the state of New York. We have to remain diligent and keep taking all precautions and informing our elders,” Nez said on Saturday.

“Be safe and continue praying for the families that are grieving the loss of loved ones and those who are fighting the virus. We have to continue to stay home as much as possible, wear a mask or two, avoid large gatherings, practice social distancing, and wash your hands with soap and warm water often,” he continued.

On Saturday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 7 new Covid-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and three more deaths. The total number of deaths is now 1,168 as of Saturday. Reports indicate that 16,066 individuals have recovered from Covid-19, and 244,009 Covid-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 29,719, including three delayed reported cases.

Navajo Nation Covid-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 5,463

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,851

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,532

Gallup Service Unit: 4,695

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,630

Shiprock Service Unit: 5,005

Tuba City Service Unit: 3,597

Winslow Service Unit: 1,928

* 18 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

The Navajo Nation’s daily curfew remains in effect from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. (MST) seven days a week.

Health care facilities across the Navajo Nation continue to administer Covid-19 vaccines during drive-thru events or by appointment. If you would like to receive the vaccine, please contact your health care provider for more information for your Service Unit.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of Covid-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19. For Covid-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

