White House Council on Native American Affairs Updates Access to Capital Clearinghouse for Indian Country

The White House Council on Native American Affairs (WHCNAA) has upgraded the Access to Capital Clearinghouse—a comprehensive, searchable database of federal funding opportunities such as grants, loans, and tax credits available to tribal nations, individuals, and Native-owned businesses. Recent enhancements include the integration of data automation and artificial intelligence to improve user experience and efficiency.
Guided by input from Tribal Leaders, WHCNAA has significantly improved the Clearinghouse’s search and filter capabilities, making it easier for Tribal communities to identify and access a wide range of federal resources. Users can now explore hundreds of funding opportunities more effectively and efficiently.
The Access to Capital Clearinghouse stands as a unique and essential tool for tribal leaders, Native entrepreneurs, and Native-owned businesses. It is the only federal platform that consolidates all tribal-specific funding—across 15 categories—in one centralized location. This initiative reflects a true interagency collaboration, demonstrating effective, streamlined government in support of the federal trust responsibility.
CLICK to get to: Access to Capital Clearinghouse
